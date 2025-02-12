Norwegian Adds PayPal Payments on All 3 Cruise Lines

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has added a new convenient payment option for cruisers who are based in the U.S.

Norwegian has added PayPal payments to all U.S. based cruise reservations on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

PayPal offers a 43% faster checkout time compared to traditional checkout when paying online.

In addition to adding PayPal to pay for cruise reservations, Norwegian will continue to leverage PayPal Braintree for reservations and all shipboard payments.

Harry Sommer, President and CEO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. gave the following statement:

“The implementation of PayPal marks a major milestone in our payments acceptance journey. At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we are committed to providing guests with more variety and more value through elevated offerings.

“The addition of PayPal as an easy and secure option to pay for their cruise is a key contributor to providing our guests with the best vacation and experience possible.”

Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPal, added:

“At PayPal, we’re making travel more seamless for consumers by deepening our relationship with well-loved global travel brands. With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we’re offering people a convenient way to book their dream cruises all the way from reservations to experiences on high seas.”