Cruise NewsNorwegian Adds PayPal Payments on All 3 Cruise Lines

Norwegian Adds PayPal Payments on All 3 Cruise Lines

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsNorwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has added a new convenient payment option for cruisers who are based in the U.S.

Norwegian Sky cruise ship

Norwegian has added PayPal payments to all U.S. based cruise reservations on Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

PayPal offers a 43% faster checkout time compared to traditional checkout when paying online.

In addition to adding PayPal to pay for cruise reservations, Norwegian will continue to leverage PayPal Braintree for reservations and all shipboard payments.

Regent's Seven Seas Grandeur
Regent Seven Seas Cruise is one of three cruise lines from NCLH where you can now pay with PayPal. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Harry Sommer, President and CEO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. gave the following statement:

“The implementation of PayPal marks a major milestone in our payments acceptance journey. At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we are committed to providing guests with more variety and more value through elevated offerings.

“The addition of PayPal as an easy and secure option to pay for their cruise is a key contributor to providing our guests with the best vacation and experience possible.”

Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPal, added:

“At PayPal, we’re making travel more seamless for consumers by deepening our relationship with well-loved global travel brands. With Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, we’re offering people a convenient way to book their dream cruises all the way from reservations to experiences on high seas.”

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsNorwegian Adds PayPal Payments on All 3 Cruise Lines
Previous article
What Are the Cheapest U.S. Cruise Ports to Sail From in 2026?
Next article
Carnival Cruise Line Kicks Off Year-Round Cruises From Norfolk

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved