Carnival Cruise Line Kicks Off Year-Round Cruises From Norfolk

Carnival Cruise Line is officially sailing year-round from Norfolk, Virginia after Carnival Sunshine arrived at the port after spending a month in dry dock.

Norfolk’s Half Moone Cruise Center is now a permanent cruise hub after operating as a seasonal port for years. 150,000 cruise passengers are expected to sail from Norfolk each year.

The city spent $12 million improving the port that expanded guest capacity and added a debarkation ramp and new seating areas.

Carnival Sunshine is a 3,700 passenger ship that will sail mostly six- to eight-day cruises from Norfolk. The ship is scheduled to sail out of the port at least through April 2027.

Cruises will visit The Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean and Bermuda.

Carnival Cruise Line Vice President of Port Operations David Candib, gave the following statement:

“Carnival’s 23-year partnership with the City of Norfolk and Nauticus has been a great success, and we’re honored to build on our relationship by making Norfolk the newest year-round cruise port on the east coast.

“Year-round cruises mean more options for fun adventures and unforgettable vacations for our loyal guests as well as more tourism and economic impact for the Norfolk community both before and after each cruise.”

Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander added:

“Norfolk’s maritime legacy enters an exciting new chapter with year-round cruising. This expansion strengthens our economy, brings more visitors and creates new opportunities for our community. We’re proud to partner with Carnival and look forward to a thriving future together.”