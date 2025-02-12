9 Cruise Lines and 14 Ships Earn Awards From Forbes

Forbes Travel Guide has released their 67th Star Awards and nine cruise lines and 14 ships earned awards this year.

In addition to the cruise lines and ships, Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) rated ship restaurants for the first time with six being featured in this year’s awards.

Cruise Lines that had ships that either earned a 4-Star or Recommended rating from FTG are:

Celebrity Cruises : Apex (Recommended), Apex (4-Star), Flora (Recommended), Millennium (4-Star)

: Apex (Recommended), Apex (4-Star), Flora (Recommended), Millennium (4-Star) Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection : Evrima (4-Star)

: Evrima (4-Star) Regent Seven Seas Cruises : Splendor (4-Star)

: Splendor (4-Star) Oceania Cruises : Insignia (Recommended)

: Insignia (Recommended) Viking : Neptune (Recommended), Sky (Recommended)

: Neptune (Recommended), Sky (Recommended) Seabourn : Ovation (4-Star)

: Ovation (4-Star) SeaDream Yacht Club : SeaDream II (Recommended)

: SeaDream II (Recommended) Silversea : Silver Origin (4-Star), Silver Shadow (4-Star)

: Silver Origin (4-Star), Silver Shadow (4-Star) Windstar Cruises: Star Pride (Recommended)

Cruise ship restaurants are now included in this year’s FTG ratings with the following six winning awards:

Fine Cut Steakhouse (Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Ascent)

(Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Ascent) S.E.A. (Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Evrima)

(Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Evrima) SeaDream II Dining Room (SeaDream II)

(SeaDream II) The Grill (Silver Origin)

(Silver Origin) Candles (Star Pride)

Fine Cut Steakhouse on Celebrity Apex, S.E.A. on Evrima, and SeaDream II Dining Room all earned a 4-star rating while the remaining three earned a Recommended rating.

No cruise ships or restaurants at sea earned a 5-star rating this year. FTG uses more than 900 standards to rate service and facilities when visiting a property. A special emphasis is placed on service.

FTG said that their standards and rating system cover every touchpoint of the guest experience, from making a reservation through departure – encompassing topics including cleanliness, efficiency, staff knowledge, gracious service, sense of luxury, guest comfort and more.

Amanda Frasier, FTG’s President of Standards & Ratings, gave the following statement:

“Forbes Travel Guide’s Star Award winners exemplify excellence in hospitality. “This year’s list reflects the changing landscape of luxury with properties setting the standard for authentic experiences, unparalleled amenities, enhanced well-being and the delivery of unforgettable moments.

“We are thrilled to recognize their dedication to creating world-class experiences for today’s discerning guest.”

To see a complete list of winners, you can visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.