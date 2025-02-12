Royal Caribbean Adding New Homeport in the U.S. for 2026-2027

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, is adding a new homeport in the U.S. that is part of their new deployment schedule for 2026-2027.

Royal Caribbean announced new cruises from California in 2026-2027 that will sail from Los Angeles and San Diego. This will mark the first time in history that the cruise line has offered cruises from San Diego.

All of these new cruises open for bookings to the general public on Thursday, February 13, 2025. Crown & Anchor Society members can book them today on Royal Caribbean’s website.

Here is a look at these new cruises added today by Royal Caribbean.

Serenade of the Seas will homeport in San Diego for the winter 2026-2027 season offering three-, four- and seven-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera. Port stops include Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada and La Paz, Mexico. The cruise line’s first cruise out of the port will be in October 2026.

Quantum of the Seas will sail from Los Angeles in the summer of 2026 on three-, four- and seven-night cruises to Mexico.

Ovation of the Seas will also sail from Los Angeles on three- to seven-night cruises to Catalina Island, California and Ensenada in the winter of 2026-2027.

Navigator of the Seas will offer week-long cruises to the Mexican Riviera with port stops in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta.

Voyager of the Seas will depart on six- to eight-night cruises during the winter of 2026-2027 from Los Angeles. Port stops include Ensenada, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta. A few cruises will add in an overnight port visit to Cabo San Lucas.

This is the fourth round of Royal Caribbean’s deployment schedule for cruises in 2026-2027.

Next week, the cruise line will release more cruises to Europe before ending the month announcing shorter cruises to the Caribbean.