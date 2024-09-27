Royal Caribbean’s Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2026-2027

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has released their opening deployment schedule for cruises in 2026-2027.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Starting next month, Royal Caribbean will begin to open cruises for bookings that depart in 2026-2027. The cruise line will release them in nine batches between October 21, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

If you want to get an early start on planning cruises that depart in a few years, here’s Royal Caribbean’s opening deployment schedule for future cruises.

Alaska

During the week of October 21, 2024, Royal Caribbean will open cruises to Alaska for bookings that depart between April and October 2026.

Caribbean

Cruises to the Caribbean will be released during the following three weeks:

Summer and Yearlong Caribbean (April 2026 – April 2027): Week of November 11, 2024

Short Caribbean (April 2026 – April 2027): Week of February 17, 2025

Seasonal Caribbean (April 2026 – April 2027): Week of February 24, 2025

Europe

Sailings to Europe will be released during two different weeks.

The first batch of Royal Caribbean’s cruises to Europe in April through October 2026 will be released during the week of October 28, 2024.

The cruise line will also announce additional cruises to Europe during the week of January 27, 2025.

Northeast

Cruises to the Northeast from April 2026 through April 2027 will be released during the week of November 18, 2024.

West Coast

Royal Caribbean’s cruises from the West Coast from April 2026 through April 2027 will open for bookings during the week of February 17, 2025.

Australia

Cruises from Australia from October 2026 through April 2027 will be released during the week of March 31, 2025.

China & Singapore

Lastly, the release date for cruises from China and Singapore from April 2026 through April 2027 will be announced at a later date.