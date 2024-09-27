Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean's Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2026-2027

Royal Caribbean’s Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2026-2027

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has released their opening deployment schedule for cruises in 2026-2027.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Starting next month, Royal Caribbean will begin to open cruises for bookings that depart in 2026-2027. The cruise line will release them in nine batches between October 21, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

If you want to get an early start on planning cruises that depart in a few years, here’s Royal Caribbean’s opening deployment schedule for future cruises.

Alaska

During the week of October 21, 2024, Royal Caribbean will open cruises to Alaska for bookings that depart between April and October 2026.

Caribbean

Cruises to the Caribbean will be released during the following three weeks:

  • Summer and Yearlong Caribbean (April 2026 – April 2027): Week of November 11, 2024
  • Short Caribbean (April 2026 – April 2027): Week of February 17, 2025
  • Seasonal Caribbean (April 2026 – April 2027): Week of February 24, 2025

Europe

Sailings to Europe will be released during two different weeks.

The first batch of Royal Caribbean’s cruises to Europe in April through October 2026 will be released during the week of October 28, 2024.

The cruise line will also announce additional cruises to Europe during the week of January 27, 2025.

Northeast

Cruises to the Northeast from April 2026 through April 2027 will be released during the week of November 18, 2024.

West Coast

Royal Caribbean’s cruises from the West Coast from April 2026 through April 2027 will open for bookings during the week of February 17, 2025.

Australia

Cruises from Australia from October 2026 through April 2027 will be released during the week of March 31, 2025.

China & Singapore

Lastly, the release date for cruises from China and Singapore from April 2026 through April 2027 will be announced at a later date.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean's Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2026-2027
Previous article
Latest Update on Delayed Carnival Sailings From Florida
Next article
Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Weekend Cruise Out of Tampa

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved