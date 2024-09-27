Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Weekend Cruise Out of Tampa

Carnival Cruise Line has canceled a weekend cruise out of Tampa due to the port being closed and the ship arriving back over two days later than scheduled.

The September 26 sailing on Carnival Paradise has been canceled. Carnival Cruise Line was hoping the port would reopen so the ship could sail a shortened three day cruise. Unfortunately, that’s unable to happen.

Carnival issued a statement saying that the cruise ship would not be able to return to Tampa until tomorrow afternoon. Because of the late arrival, Carnival decided to cancel the cruise and give all guests a full refund.

Since the ship isn’t arriving until tomorrow afternoon, it didn’t make sense to sail a one and a half day cruise when it was scheduled as a four day cruise.

The update that Carnival Cruise Line sent to guests who were booked on the canceled sailing can be read below:

“Carnival Paradise 09/26/24: Thanks for your patience while you waited for updates about your cruise. Port officials have informed us that we will not be able to return to Tampa until tomorrow afternoon, Saturday, 9/28.

“This would not allow us enough time to deliver the experience we had planned for you. So, disappointingly, we must cancel the sailing. A full refund will be issued. Please check your email for full details.

“We are sorry mother nature interrupted your vacation plans. We hope to see you on another Carnival cruise soon.”

The September 26 canceled cruise was originally scheduled for a four night cruise to the Western Caribbean with a port stop in Cozumel, Mexico.