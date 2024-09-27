Updates on Delayed Carnival Sailings From Florida

Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineUpdates on Delayed Carnival Sailings From Florida

Four Carnival cruise ships sailing from Florida had cruises affected by Hurricane Helene. Due to ports being closed, ships were unable to return to port and had to say at sea an extra day or two.

Here is the latest updates on these four ships as of Friday morning at 11:45 am.

Carnival Glory

Carnival Glory is returning to Port Canaveral today, several hours later than originally scheduled. The cruise line is asking guests embarking today to arrive three hours later than their scheduled check-in time. The latest update from Carnival can be read below.

“Carnival Glory: Thank you for your patience while you waited for updates about our operational plans for your cruise. Good news Carnival Glory will dock this afternoon. We must allow debarking guests to leave the terminal and parking areas before we can accommodate your arrival.

“Please delay your Terminal Arrival Appointment by three (3) hours. Guests who arrive earlier will be asked to return at their newly assigned time. In preparation for departure, all guests must be checked in by 5:00 PM (ET).”

Carnival Elation

The port in Jacksonville is currently closed. Carnival Elation was scheduled to arrive back yesterday but has remained at sea. Carnival will issue an update in a few hours about the four-night cruise that has been delayed. The latest update on the ship from Carnival can be read below.

“Carnival Elation: Overnight, Hurricane Helene made landfall in northern Florida and we hope you and your loved ones are safe. We remain in touch with local port officials, as we await word about port status, following the passage of the storm.

“We will continue to provide timely updates as more information becomes available and appreciate your patience and understanding. We will be in touch by 1:00 PM today, September 27, with more details about our plans and your options.”

Carnival Paradise

The cruise port in Tampa is also closed so Carnival Paradise has not yet been able to return. The ship has already spent an extra day at sea and yesterday’s four night cruise to Cozumel was postponed. The latest update on this cruise from the Carnival can be read below:

“Carnival Paradise: Overnight, Hurricane Helene made landfall in northern Florida and we hope you and your loved ones are safe. We remain in touch with local port officials, as we await word about port status, following the passage of the storm.

“We will continue to provide timely updates as more information becomes available and appreciate your patience and understanding. We will be in touch by 1:00 PM today, September 27, with more details about our plans and your options.”

Carnival Sunrise

While passengers were able to board Carnival Sunrise in Miami yesterday, the ship was unable to depart from port on time. However, the ship was able to leave this morning and the itinerary will remain the same.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor these updates from Carnival Cruise Line and will update this article as more information about these delayed cruises becomes available.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
