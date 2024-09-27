Cruise NewsStar Princess, the Next New Ship From Princess, Touches Water for First...

Star Princess, the Next New Ship From Princess, Touches Water for First Time

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises

Princess Cruises celebrated a construction milestone for their next new ship when the vessel touched water for the first time.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up
L-R: Gennaro Arma, Star Princess Captain; Cristiano Bazzara, Fincantieri Shipyard Director; Chiara Del Vecchio, Sun Princess Madrina; John Padgett, Princess Cruises President; Remco Buis, Princess Cruises Senior Vice President, Marine Operations; Nick Nash, Princess Cruises Commodore and Star Princess Captain

Star Princess, the second Sphere class ship from Princess, was floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The vessel will now move to the final stage of construction, the ship’s outfitting.

The 178,000 gross ton cruise ship will carry 4,300 guests and will be powered by LNG. The ship will be nearly identical to sister ship, Sun Princess, which debuted earlier this year.

This includes the cruise industry’s first geodesic feature on the top deck, The Dome.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Today is a celebration of teamwork, craftsmanship, and innovation. Star Princess is the second ship in our new Sphere class, and now as she prepares to take to the water for the first time it is a testament to the incredible dedication and skill of the entire shipyard team”

“Fincantieri has again turned vision into reality, building on the success of her sister ship – Sun Princess, which has already captured the hearts of our guests with its elegance and cutting-edge design. Together, we are creating amazing machines that will inspire adventure and deliver unforgettable experiences for all who sail with us for decades to come.”

Sun Princess is scheduled to debut on September 14, 2025.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsStar Princess, the Next New Ship From Princess, Touches Water for First...
Previous article
Man Jumps Off the 16th Deck of a Cruise Ship in Kitesurfing Stunt

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved