Star Princess, the Next New Ship From Princess, Touches Water for First Time

Princess Cruises celebrated a construction milestone for their next new ship when the vessel touched water for the first time.

Star Princess, the second Sphere class ship from Princess, was floated out at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The vessel will now move to the final stage of construction, the ship’s outfitting.

The 178,000 gross ton cruise ship will carry 4,300 guests and will be powered by LNG. The ship will be nearly identical to sister ship, Sun Princess, which debuted earlier this year.

This includes the cruise industry’s first geodesic feature on the top deck, The Dome.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, gave the following statement:

“Today is a celebration of teamwork, craftsmanship, and innovation. Star Princess is the second ship in our new Sphere class, and now as she prepares to take to the water for the first time it is a testament to the incredible dedication and skill of the entire shipyard team”

“Fincantieri has again turned vision into reality, building on the success of her sister ship – Sun Princess, which has already captured the hearts of our guests with its elegance and cutting-edge design. Together, we are creating amazing machines that will inspire adventure and deliver unforgettable experiences for all who sail with us for decades to come.”

Sun Princess is scheduled to debut on September 14, 2025.