Cruise NewsMan Jumps Off the 16th Deck of a Cruise Ship in Kitesurfing...

Man Jumps Off the 16th Deck of a Cruise Ship in Kitesurfing Stunt

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsVirgin Voyages

A man jumped off the 16th deck of a cruise ship while it was anchored off the coast of Greece.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up
Tom Bridge kitesurfs off of a Virgin cruise ship on the coast of Delos, Greece on June 27, 2024 // Cut Media / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409200190 // 

The stunt was performed by Red Bull athlete and kitesurfer, Tom Bridge. He teamed up with Virgin Voyages for the epic jump off of Resilient Lady while the ship was off the coast of Delos, Greece.

Bridge said it was the most terrifying thing he’s done on a kite. Before his epic stunt, he had three visits to the cruise ship and looked over the edge several times.

He said he didn’t even look down before the jump. He had the kite in his hands and put his feet in the straps and jumped. He was 129 feet above the water on deck 16 of the ship when he jumped.

You can watch a video of the jump in the embed below.

@redbulluk jumping off a 130ft cruise ship 🛳️😅 #redbull #givesyouwiiings #kitesurfing 🔗@Virgin Voyages ♬ original sound – Red Bull UK

Bridge stayed in the air for longer than he expected and estimated that he traveled 700-900 feet before he landed on the water.

Tom Bridge kitesurfs off of Virgin Cruise Ship at sea in the Greek islands in Greece on June 27, 2024. // Alex Grymanis / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202409200434 // 

After he landed, Bridge said, “It was a brilliant experience; it feels amazing to have done it.”

Sir Richard Branson, the Virgin Group Founder who also has a love for kitesurfing, gave the following statement about the jump:

“You’ve got to be both incredibly skilled, and have a lot of nerve to attempt such a boost – what an amazing achievement! I love kitesurfing at my home on Necker Island, so Tom successfully jumping from deck 16 of Resilient Lady is an epic achievement.”

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsMan Jumps Off the 16th Deck of a Cruise Ship in Kitesurfing...
Previous article
Cruise Passengers to Spend Two Extra Days at Sea, Forced to Wait for Hurricane to Pass

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved