Man Jumps Off the 16th Deck of a Cruise Ship in Kitesurfing Stunt

A man jumped off the 16th deck of a cruise ship while it was anchored off the coast of Greece.

The stunt was performed by Red Bull athlete and kitesurfer, Tom Bridge. He teamed up with Virgin Voyages for the epic jump off of Resilient Lady while the ship was off the coast of Delos, Greece.

Bridge said it was the most terrifying thing he’s done on a kite. Before his epic stunt, he had three visits to the cruise ship and looked over the edge several times.

He said he didn’t even look down before the jump. He had the kite in his hands and put his feet in the straps and jumped. He was 129 feet above the water on deck 16 of the ship when he jumped.

You can watch a video of the jump in the embed below.

Bridge stayed in the air for longer than he expected and estimated that he traveled 700-900 feet before he landed on the water.

After he landed, Bridge said, “It was a brilliant experience; it feels amazing to have done it.”

Sir Richard Branson, the Virgin Group Founder who also has a love for kitesurfing, gave the following statement about the jump:

“You’ve got to be both incredibly skilled, and have a lot of nerve to attempt such a boost – what an amazing achievement! I love kitesurfing at my home on Necker Island, so Tom successfully jumping from deck 16 of Resilient Lady is an epic achievement.”