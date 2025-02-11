Country Music Cruise in 2026 Sold Out in 4 days, Now Waitlist Only

The Country Music Cruise that will set sail in 2026 on a Holland America Line cruise ship sold out in just four days.

Even though this seven-day cruise to the Eastern Caribbean on Holland America’s Eurodam is sold out, you can join a waitlist just incase any cabins open up for sale.

The cruise will depart from Ft. Lauderdale on January 25, 2026 and will feature some of classic country’s biggest names. The cruise will visit Grand Turk and St. Thomas, with the four sea days loaded with music.

There will be more than 100 performances on the ship from Josh Turner, Randy Owen, Patty Loveless, Neal McCoy and Shenandoah.

The lineup also includes Jimmy Fortune, Moe Bandy, Wade Hayes, T. Graham Brown, The Malpass Brothers, Linda Davis, David Frizzell, Chuck Mead, Sister Sadie, 50 Shades of Hay, with more to be added.

A very special Grand Ole Opry at Sea performance returns for 2026. Popular television personality Nan Kelley will be back to bring insightful interviews, cooking demonstrations, and artist introductions.

The cruise will have meet-and-greet opportunities that will allow guests to mingle with their favorite country music artists.

Entertainment on the cruise includes Gospel Hour, a cornhole tournament, line dancing, theme nights and more.

Cruise fares include all concerts, daily activities and meals.

Mike Jason, StarVista LIVE President and Country Music Cruise Executive Producer, gave the following statement:

“When we started the Country Music Cruise in 2014, we decided to ignore trends and to focus on truly classic country music. There would be legends alongside younger artists who kept the flame. We insisted on intimate settings to experience the music and luxury all the way. Every sailing has been incredibly special for our guests and for us.”

Cabins for the cruise started at $2,849 per person based on double occupancy for an inside cabin.

For more information on the 2026 Country Music Cruise, you can visit their website here.