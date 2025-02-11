Popular Mexican Port Will See Over 110,000 Cruise Passengers This Week

One of the busiest cruise ports in the world will see a massive spike in visitors this week, with about 110,000 visiting on 37 cruise ships.
Cozumel, Mexico is frequently among the destinations with the highest number of passengers visiting each year. In fact, in 2024 alone the cruise port received more than 4.6 million passengers on 1,281 cruise ships.
According to the arrivals program published by the Quintana Roo Integral Port Administration (Apiqroo), a total of 119,907 passengers are expected to visit this week, from Monday through Sunday.
The passenger totals we put together are closer to 110,000 (115,000 with a ship on Sunday), but it’s still a lot of cruise traffic to the popular port this week.
Here are the ships scheduled to arrive in Cozumel, including yesterday’s ships that were in port:
February 10, 2025 – Monday (18,464 passengers)
- Viking Cruises – Viking Mars
- Royal Caribbean – Voyager of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean – Radiance of the Seas
- Oceania Cruises – Oceania Sirena
- Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Valor
- Disney Cruise Line – Disney Treasure
- Royal Caribbean – Brilliance of the Seas
February 11, 2025 – Tuesday (19,758 passengers)
- Royal Caribbean – Serenade of the Seas
- Royal Caribbean – Mariner of the Seas
- Virgin Voyages – Valiant Lady
- Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Escape
- Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Legend
- Princess Cruises – Caribbean Princess
- Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Paradise
February 12, 2025 – Wednesday (18,362 passengers)
- AIDA Cruises – AIDAbella
- Royal Caribbean – Wonder of the Seas
- Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Ascent
- Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Breeze
- Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Prima
- Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Reflection
February 13, 2025 – Thursday (17,440 passengers)
- Royal Caribbean – Enchantment of the Seas
- Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Equinox
- Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Jubilee
- Royal Caribbean – Jewel of the Seas
- Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Horizon
February 14, 2025 – Friday (19,109 passengers)
- Royal Caribbean – Harmony of the Seas
- Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Liberty
- Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Getaway
- Princess Cruises – Sky Princess
- Holland America – ms Nieuw Amsterdam
February 15, 2025 – Saturday (17,620 passengers)
- Princess Cruises – Regal Princess
- Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Gem
- Royal Caribbean – Mariner of the Seas
- Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville Islander
- Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Valor
- Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Paradise
Riviera Maya News reports another ship will be docking in Cozumel on Sunday with a passenger capacity of over 4,000. The ships in the above list are scheduled to arrive in Cozumel based on CruiseMapper’s data.
Cozumel Mayor José Luis Chacón Méndez, stated what a privilege it was for the tourist destination to receive all of the cruise passengers this week, reminding local residents of the leadership role that Cozumel plays.