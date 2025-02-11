Popular Mexican Port Will See Over 110,000 Cruise Passengers This Week

One of the busiest cruise ports in the world will see a massive spike in visitors this week, with about 110,000 visiting on 37 cruise ships.

Cozumel, Mexico is frequently among the destinations with the highest number of passengers visiting each year. In fact, in 2024 alone the cruise port received more than 4.6 million passengers on 1,281 cruise ships.

According to the arrivals program published by the Quintana Roo Integral Port Administration (Apiqroo), a total of 119,907 passengers are expected to visit this week, from Monday through Sunday.

The passenger totals we put together are closer to 110,000 (115,000 with a ship on Sunday), but it’s still a lot of cruise traffic to the popular port this week.

Here are the ships scheduled to arrive in Cozumel, including yesterday’s ships that were in port:

February 10, 2025 – Monday (18,464 passengers)

Viking Cruises – Viking Mars

Royal Caribbean – Voyager of the Seas

Royal Caribbean – Radiance of the Seas

Oceania Cruises – Oceania Sirena

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Valor

Disney Cruise Line – Disney Treasure

Royal Caribbean – Brilliance of the Seas

February 11, 2025 – Tuesday (19,758 passengers)

Royal Caribbean – Serenade of the Seas

Royal Caribbean – Mariner of the Seas

Virgin Voyages – Valiant Lady

Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Escape

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Legend

Princess Cruises – Caribbean Princess

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Paradise

February 12, 2025 – Wednesday (18,362 passengers)

AIDA Cruises – AIDAbella

Royal Caribbean – Wonder of the Seas

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Ascent

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Breeze

Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Prima

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Reflection

February 13, 2025 – Thursday (17,440 passengers)

Royal Caribbean – Enchantment of the Seas

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity Equinox

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Jubilee

Royal Caribbean – Jewel of the Seas

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Horizon

February 14, 2025 – Friday (19,109 passengers)

Royal Caribbean – Harmony of the Seas

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Liberty

Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Getaway

Princess Cruises – Sky Princess

Holland America – ms Nieuw Amsterdam

February 15, 2025 – Saturday (17,620 passengers)

Princess Cruises – Regal Princess

Norwegian Cruise Line – Norwegian Gem

Royal Caribbean – Mariner of the Seas

Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville Islander

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Valor

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival Paradise

Riviera Maya News reports another ship will be docking in Cozumel on Sunday with a passenger capacity of over 4,000. The ships in the above list are scheduled to arrive in Cozumel based on CruiseMapper’s data.

Cozumel Mayor José Luis Chacón Méndez, stated what a privilege it was for the tourist destination to receive all of the cruise passengers this week, reminding local residents of the leadership role that Cozumel plays.