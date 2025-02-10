Carnival Reveals Latest Free Gift for Loyal Passengers

Carnival Cruise Line offers various gifts to loyal guests who cruise on their 27 ships. Recent gifts have included baseball caps, toiletry bags, and tumblers.

Now, a new item will be available to Diamond and Platinum level VFIP (Very Important Fun Person) club passengers.

Brand Ambassador John Heald recently posted a picture of the new item on social media to reveal Carnival-branded packing cubes as the latest gift.

“Now they will be on every ship in the coming weeks. Some ships will still continue with the baseball cap, but probably by the end of this month and the start of March,” Heald posted. “It will be the packing cubes that will be across the fleet.”

From the comments on social media, it appears that the packing cubes are a hit and will be well received by the Carnival community.

One passenger commented, “This is probably the best gift I’ve seen offered.”

Another added, “Those look awesome! I do not understand people getting upset getting something free?!?!” highlighting a somewhat common theme when the cruise line introduces a new gift for loyalty members.

It should be noted that these gifts are intended to reward cruisers who have already achieved a certain tier of loyalty status, rather than to incentivize reaching a new tier.

Platinum level VIFP club status requires a minimum of 75 points, and Diamond level requires at least 200 points. Each night spent on a Carnival cruise is equivalent to one point.

The shift from less practical gifts, like baseball caps, to these packing cubes has been met with a measure of excitement.

Others comments on Facebook echoed this sentiment, with comments like, “Definitely a gift we can and will use!” and “Fabulous!!” reflecting the practical value these cubes bring to organizing luggage for cruises.

Packing cubes have grown in popularity lately as a “hack” for packing smarter for a cruise.

The navy blue packing cubes with a red zipper and the VIFP Club logo should help Carnival cruisers organize and compress their luggage.

