Sold Out Cruise Ship Departs After Multi-Million Dollar Upgrades

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise departed on a sold out cruise after the cruise ship received a multi-million dollar upgrade during dry dock.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise departed from the Port of Palm Beach on Friday, a sold out, three day/two night cruise to the Bahamas.

“We expected a good turnout for our inaugural sailing out of dry dock, but a sold-out ship is incredible,” stated Kevin Sheehan, Jr., CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “It shows the strength of the Margaritaville brand and our loyal customer base, who are excited about our new experiences and the laid-back vibes of Margaritaville at Sea.”

Along with enhancements to refresh and renew some of the cruise ship’s favorite features, amenities, and staterooms, many new features are now a part of the new reimagined Margaritaville at Sea guest experience.

All-new entertainment and dining options that have been added to the cruise ship are:

Paradise Pickleball at Sea – The ship’s forward deck has been reimagined to include a regulation pickleball court and outdoor lounge space where guests can enjoy this fast-growing sport in a whole new way.

Keys on the Water Dueling Piano Bar – This new high-energy venue features two wickedly talented piano players, lively nightly entertainment, and unique craft cocktails.

Stars on the Water Production Shows – The curtain rises on two new theater shows providing two nights of unique and immersive onboard entertainment. Caribbean Heat is a sizzling serving of energetic music, dance, and acrobatics, with seven different colorful costume changes and a musical trip around the islands of the Caribbean.

Cheeseburger in Paradise Burger Bar – With this new, no-extra-charge addition at 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, guests can build their own fresh all-beef burger creations with tasty toppings while enjoying ocean views and signature cocktails.

In addition to the new onboard experiences, the cruise lien has expanded its onshore excursions in Grand Bahama, adding an Ultimate Party Boat and Snorkeling Experience and Grand Bahama Cycling Adventure to the current line-up of swimming with the pigs, dolphin encounters, and all-inclusive resort day passes.

Margarativille at Sea has also partnered with the Pelican Bay Resort, offering guests a third Cruise & Stay option to extend their travels by combining the cruise with a stay on Grand Bahama Island.