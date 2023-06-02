Vikings Adds More Cruises in Egypt in 2024

Viking has added more cruises in Egypt in 2024 with the addition of another custom built ship for the Nile River, Viking Hathor.

Viking Hathor will sail the cruise line’s popular 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary. Demand in Egypt remains strong, with Viking’s 2023 season sold out and some sailings into 2025 already selling out.

“Egypt continues to be one of our most popular destinations,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “As a country rich with history and culture, we are pleased to bring the Viking way of exploration to Egypt for our guests. With the addition of the Viking Aton this summer and the Viking Hathor next summer, we are looking forward to meeting the growing demand in the region.”

Viking Hathor will carry 82 guests in 41 cabins and will be identical to sister ships Viking Aton and Viking Osiris.

In addition to Viking Aton and Viking Osiris, Viking Hathor will join the other ships in the Egypt fleet, Viking Ra and MS Antares. In response to strong demand, Viking will have six river ships sailing the Nile by 2025 with the addition of a new sister ship, the Viking Sobek, which is also under construction and will be delivered in 2025.

During the 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary, guests begin with a three-night stay at a first-class hotel in Cairo, where they can visit iconic sites such as the Great Pyramids of Giza, the necropolis of Saqqara (also known as “Sakkara”) and the Mosque of Muhammad Ali.

Guests then fly to Luxor, where they visit the Temples of Luxor and Karnak before boarding a Viking river ship for an eight-day roundtrip cruise on the Nile River, featuring:

Privileged Access to the tomb of Nefertari in the Valley of the Queens

The tomb of Tutankhamen in the Valley of the Kings

Excursions to the Temple of Khnum in Esna

Dendera Temple complex in Qena

Temples at Abu Simbel and the High Dam in Aswan

A visit to a colorful Nubian village where guests can experience a traditional elementary school

Finally, the journey concludes with a flight back to Cairo for a final night in the ancient city.