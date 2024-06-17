Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanSneak Peek at Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship, Utopia of the Seas

Sneak Peek at Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship, Utopia of the Seas

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
A few days ago, Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, took delivery of their newest cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas.

Utopia of the Seas
Royal Caribbean takes delivery of its newest ship, Utopia of the Seas. Finishing touches are being made to the ship before delivery.

Utopia of the Seas will debut at the end of July and the cruise line is putting the finishing touches on their sixth Oasis class ship.

Here are a few photos released by Royal Caribbean giving us a sneak peek at the world’s newest cruise ship. While it is only a few photos, it does give us a first look at many of the features that Utopia of the Seas will have.

Central Park is a staple on Oasis class ships.

This open area in the middle of the ship will have thousands of live trees and plants creating a park like atmosphere lined with restaurants, shops and drink venues.

The Solarium will be enclosed like it is on sister ship, Wonder of the Seas

The Solarium on Royal Caribbean cruise ships is an adults only retreat that has pools and hot tubs.

The Ultimate Abyss will be the longest dry slide on a cruise ship.

The Ultimate Abyss on Utopia of the Seas will be longer and have more thrills than on other Oasis class ships.

Sugar Beach on the ship’s Boardwalk.

The Boardwalk brings Coney Island to sea. This area will have a carousel and the unique Aqua Theater.

Splashaway Bay kids aqua park on the pool deck on Utopia of the Seas.

The pool deck on Utopia of the Seas will have a little something for everyone, from the kids waterpark to thrilling waterslides.

Perfect Storm is a trio of waterslides.
The popular Izumi restaurant.

First before the ship debuts, Cruise Fever will be taking a short preview cruise on the vessel. Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know about this newest cruise ship from Royal Caribbean.

Where will Utopia of the Seas sail to? The cruise ship will sail three and four night cruises out of Port Canaveral to The Bahamas.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 70 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsRoyal CaribbeanSneak Peek at Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship, Utopia of the Seas
