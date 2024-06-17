Sneak Peek at Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship, Utopia of the Seas

A few days ago, Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, took delivery of their newest cruise ship, Utopia of the Seas.

Utopia of the Seas will debut at the end of July and the cruise line is putting the finishing touches on their sixth Oasis class ship.

Here are a few photos released by Royal Caribbean giving us a sneak peek at the world’s newest cruise ship. While it is only a few photos, it does give us a first look at many of the features that Utopia of the Seas will have.

This open area in the middle of the ship will have thousands of live trees and plants creating a park like atmosphere lined with restaurants, shops and drink venues.

The Solarium on Royal Caribbean cruise ships is an adults only retreat that has pools and hot tubs.

The Ultimate Abyss on Utopia of the Seas will be longer and have more thrills than on other Oasis class ships.

The Boardwalk brings Coney Island to sea. This area will have a carousel and the unique Aqua Theater.

The pool deck on Utopia of the Seas will have a little something for everyone, from the kids waterpark to thrilling waterslides.

First before the ship debuts, Cruise Fever will be taking a short preview cruise on the vessel. Stay tuned as we bring you everything you need to know about this newest cruise ship from Royal Caribbean.

Where will Utopia of the Seas sail to? The cruise ship will sail three and four night cruises out of Port Canaveral to The Bahamas.