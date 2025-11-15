Sneak Peek at Black Friday Cruise Deals for 2025

Cruise lines are once again offering Black Friday cruise deals including some of the biggest discounts of the year on cruises all around the world.

Here is an early look at what 15 cruise lines are offering for Black Friday. While many cruise lines have already announced their deals, a few are waiting closer to Thanksgiving before they say what they will be offering.

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering their biggest sale of the year that has all cruises marked down by 50%. The cruise line has also brought back their popular Free at Sea promotion that includes unlimited open bar, free WiFi, free specialty dining, shore excursion credits and more. (View Best Prices on NCL)

Princess Cruises is going blue for Black Friday with a “Blue Friday” sale. They are offering up to $250 in instant savings, up to 50% off cruise fares, and 3rd and 4th guests cruise for free. (View Best Prices on Princess)

The adults-only Virgin Voyages is offering 80% off the second guest in a stateroom and up to $400 in free drinks on all cruises through 2027. Select cruises are as low as $99 per night, per guest. (View Best Prices on Virgin)

Royal Caribbean is offering one of the best deals in travel for Black Friday that includes instant savings of up to $1,000 and the 3rd and 4th guests cruise free. Their “The All-In Package” includes unlimited deluxe beverages, unlimited specialty dining, and streaming WiFi at just $109 per person, per day. (View Best Prices on Royal Caribbean)

Celebrity Cruises is offering 75% off the second guest on non-refundable deposits and 50% off the second guest on refundable deposit rates. The 3rd, 4th and 5th guest in a stateroom can also cruise for free. The cruise line is also offering up to either onboard credit or instant savings of up to $1,000. (View Best Prices on Celebrity)

Holland America Line‘s Black Friday sale includes cruises sailing from December 2025 through October 2027. They have 30% off cruise fares, free prepaid crew appreciation (daily tips), 50% reduced deposits, and free or reduced 3rd and 4th guests. (View Best Prices on Holland America Line)

The world’s leading culinary and destination focused cruise line, Oceania Cruises, is offering up to 50% discounts on more than 170 cruises in 2026 and 2027. (View Best Prices on Oceania)

Azamara Cruises is offering up to $4,000 off select cruises plus up to $500 in onboard credit per cabin. This includes cruises to the Caribbean, Japan, Italy and Alaska. (View Best Prices on Azamara)

Costa Cruises is offering their lowest fares of the season with rates starting at just $52 per day on cruises to Northern Europe, the Caribbean and Mediterranean. The offer is good on eight of their cruise ships on inside, oceanview and balcony cabins. (View Best Prices on Costa)

HX Expeditions is offering up to 40% off select voyages for 2025-2027. These luxury all-inclusive expeditions start at $3,987.

Ultra-luxury cruise line, Silversea, is offering savings up to $6,000 per suite when booking an All-Inclusive Plus and All-Inclusive fare. Deposits start at 15% of the total cruise fare. (View Best Prices on Silversea)

Crystal is offering $500 ‘As You Wish’ shipboard credit per suite and complimentary laundry and pressing service.

Cunard has cruises as low as $899 per person, up to 40% off fares, up to $300 in onboard credit, and 50% reduced deposits.

Uniworld is bringing back their popular 12 Days of Christmas Event on Black Friday. It has savings up to 50% off, free trip extensions, and waived solo traveler supplements.

Cruise Croatia is offering up to $1,000 off Adriatic Coast cruises on select sailings in 2026.

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor all cruise deals that cruise lines are offering for Black Friday and will update this article as they are announced.