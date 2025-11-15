Carnival Cruise Ship Returning Late to Miami Due to Mechanical Issue

Carnival Cruise Line has sent a letter to guests who are scheduled to board Carnival Horizon tomorrow in Miami that the ship will be arriving later than planned.

Carnival Horizon has developed a mechanical issue that limits the speed of the ship. The cruise ship is near the end of an eight-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean from Miami.

The ship will no longer arrive at 8:00 tomorrow morning and Carnival is asking guests who are booked on tomorrow’s sailing to sign up for text alerts. They can sign up for them by texting code CCL1 to CRUISE (278473). This will give them the quickest information possible about their cruise.

The following was the letter sent by Carnival Cruise Line to guests who are booked on the November 16 sailing on Carnival Horizon.

“Dear Carnival Horizon Guests,

This advisory requires your immediate attention as we work to keep you updated on your cruise.

Regrettably, Carnival Horizon has developed a mechanical issue that is affecting the ship’s cruising speed. Consequently, the return to Miami will be later than scheduled for Sunday, November 16. Our shipboard and shoreside engineers are now busily working on a repair plan to address the issue. Although the ship is sailing a bit slower, all features and venues are fully operating.

We will continue to monitor the situation and provide you with another update by 5 PM, tomorrow, Saturday, November 15. To receive timely updates, we encourage you to sign up for text alerts by texting code CCL1 to CRUISE (278473).

We are sorry for this unexpected development and ask for your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

Colleen Olivero

VP, Guest Services – Contact Centers”

The November 16 sailing on Carnival Horizon is a six-night cruise to the Western Caribbean from Miami that is scheduled to stop in Cozumel, Ocho Rios and Grand Cayman.

Cruise Fever will update this article as more information becomes available.