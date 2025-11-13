Princess Cruise Ships Will Start Visiting Celebration Key in 2026

Princess Cruises announced new cruises to the Caribbean that include the cruise line visiting Celebration Key in The Bahamas for the first time.

Currently, only Carnival cruise ships visit the new port in The Bahamas that opened this past July. That will all change next year when Regal Princess visits the port on November 9, 2026.

Four other Princess ships, Caribbean Princess, Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess and Sun Princess, will also visit Celebration Key on sailings in 2026-2028.

The cruise line will open experiences at the port for bookings on December 17, 2025.

Princess Cruises also announced new cruises to the Caribbean today that include:

187 departures on the following nine ships: Star Princess, Sun Princess, Caribbean Princess, Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, Regal Princess and Sky Princess.

43 itineraries, ranging in length from four to 15 days.

31 destinations, including 13 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, like Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park (St. Kitts); Volcanos and Forests of Mount Pelee (Martinique), or Morne Trois Pitons National Park (Dominica).

22 unique islands in the Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean.

5 homeports, including the new homeport of Miami, along with Ft. Lauderdale, Port Canaveral, New York and San Juan.

More Ashore late-night stays in the ABC islands: Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

Jim Berra, Princess Cruises Chief Commercial Officer, gave the following statement:

“We’re incredibly excited to bring our guests an expanded Caribbean season filled with more of what they love – sun-soaked destinations, immersive experiences, and the elegance of our two newest Sphere-class ships.

“Celebration Key is an extraordinary destination oasis and adding it to our itineraries gives guests even more ways to savor the Caribbean.”