Carnival Cruise Line Resumes Cruises to Jamaica

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line officially returned to visiting Jamaica today when Carnival Sunrise stopped in Ocho Rios.

Carnival Sunrise is the first Carnival cruise ship to make an official visit Jamaica in over two weeks.

Carnival Sunrise guests were welcomed to the island by local officials and community partners as cruise tourism begins its recovery efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

While in port, Carnival Sunrise team leaders participated in the ceremony recognizing the strength and resilience of the Ocho Rios community and the partnerships that make this destination a cherished part of Carnival’s itineraries.

Captain Martino Pellegrini presented a commemorative ship model to Mayor Michael Belnavis and Professor Gordon Shirley, President and CEO of the Port Authority of Jamaica, as a symbol of appreciation for their partnership and dedication to restoring operations.

Professor Shirley also shared remarks welcoming guests back to Jamaica and presented a piece of local artwork to Captain Pellegrini. The event underscores Carnival’s long-standing partnership with the people and ports of Jamaica.

Last week, Carnival Horizon stopped in Ocho Rios to deliver relief supplies. Carnival Corporation, in partnership with the Miami Heat and the Micky & Madeleine Arison Family, donated $1,000,000 to Direct Relief to support recovery efforts in Jamaica.

