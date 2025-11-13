Crystal Will Name New Cruise Ship Crystal Grace

Crystal, one of the world’s leading ultra-luxury cruise lines, has announced that the name of their first new ocean cruise ship in 25 years will be called Crystal Grace.

Crystal Grace is scheduled to be delivered to the cruise line in May 2028 and sail its maiden voyage on June 11, 2028, after a series of preview sailings.

The cruise ship will represent a bold and industry-leading evolution of Crystal’s celebrated heritage, blending innovation, sophistication and timeless style.

Crystal Grace will signal the next chapter in Crystal’s journey to redefine luxury at sea.

Why was the name Crystal Grace chosen? The name Grace was chosen to reflect the ship’s refined aesthetic, seamless onboard experience and the graceful way in which Crystal ships navigate the world’s most breathtaking destinations.

The ship will be 61,800 gross tons in size, carry 650 passengers, and every cabin on the vessel will be a suite.

Additional details about the suite categories that will be available on the ship will be announced in December.

Other details that include preview cruises, design features and onboard offerings will be announced in the coming months.

Cristina Levis, CEO of A&K Travel Group, gave the following statement:

“Crystal Grace is more than a name; it’s a promise. It reflects the effortless elegance, generous spirit, and sense of tranquility that define the Crystal experience. Crystal Grace is the embodiment of why we were awarded the World’s Best Cruise Line by Travel + Leisure, combining the best food, service, space, entertainment and shore experiences (by Abercrombie & Kent).

“With this ship, we are honoring our heritage while continuing to evolve for a new generation of guests.”

Cruises on Crystal Grace are scheduled to open for bookings in April 2026. A waitlist is expected to open soon.