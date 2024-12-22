Small Ship Cruise Line Releases 66 New Cruises

Azamara, a small ship destination focused cruise line, has released their winter deployment for 2026-2027 that consists of 66 new cruises.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

These 66 new cruises from Azamara include eight extraordinary Grand Voyages that span 35 nights and longer. The newly announced sailings visit 20 countries on five continents.

The Grand Voyages span a variety of continents and destinations including Canada to Australia, Australia to Japan, Canada to Japan, Buenos Aires to Miami, and more. They offer an in-depth exploration of each port so guest can immerse themselves in local culture.

For the first time, Azamara Onward will offer cruises in Europe during the winter to meet growing demand. One huge benefit of these winter cruises is easier admittance to museums, landmarks and local markets due to the off season.

Azamara is also returning to China and their small ships allow them to sail right into the heart of Shanghai.

The cruise line is offering an early booking bonus that not only includes 20% off cruise fares, but guests who book a veranda cabin or suite will receive the following:

$300 in on board credit

Free WiFi

Premium beverage package for two

Michael Pawlus, Head of Itinerary Planning at Azamara, gave the following statement:

“We are thrilled to announce our winter 2026-2027 cruises, which mark an exciting chapter in Azamara’s commitment to bringing our guests to the world,” said . “For the first time ever, we are pleased to offer cruises to Europe during the wintertime so guests can delight in beloved destinations without peak-season crowds and during cooler weather.

“Additionally, we are thrilled to return to China with its rich culture and history. These sailings offer an unparalleled opportunity to explore the world in a more meaningful way.”

“Our Grand Voyages, with extended itineraries and in-depth exploration, allow travelers to truly connect with each destination while enjoying the signature Azamara experience.

“Whether it’s an unforgettable evening in a Mediterranean port or a multi-week journey across continents, we’re proud to offer diverse and enriching itineraries that cater to every kind of traveler.”