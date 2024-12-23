Cruise News121-Day Cruise That Will Visit 25 Countries Opens for Bookings

121-Day Cruise That Will Visit 25 Countries Opens for Bookings

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has announced that their 121-day around the world cruise that sets sail in 2027 has officially opened for bookings.

MSC Musica cruises ship

This epic new cruise from MSC Cruises will take place on MSC Musica and visit 25 countries and 45 ports over 121 days.

Guests will be able to board the ship from the following four homeports between January 5-8, 2027:

  • Civitavecchia (Rome)
  • Genoa
  • Marseille
  • Barcelona

Cruise fares will include many extras that normally aren’t included in basic fares. They are:

  • 15 shore excursions
  • Complimentary Dine and Drink beverage package
  • 30% discount on laundry services
  • Triple points and they will be added BEFORE the cruise starts so guests can take advantage of the higher status throughout the entire voyage

Over the 121 days, the cruise will visit Europe, South America, Australia, French Polynesia, Hawaii, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean.

The ship will overnight in several ports including Buenos Aires, Sydney and Papeete. 

All port stops will be for a full day.

The cruise will take place on MSC Musica. It has eight bars and lounges, two main restaurants, three swimming pools, a game room and more.

This newly announced cruise from MSC is now open for bookings. MSC Cruises is one of the world’s largest cruise lines with 22 ships in their fleet.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise News121-Day Cruise That Will Visit 25 Countries Opens for Bookings
