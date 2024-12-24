Holland America Line Offering Combo of 4 Deals on Cruises

Holland America Line, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, has launched a new sale on cruises that offers a combination of four deals.

Holland America Line’s “Start Your Journey” kicked off a few days ago and runs through February 28, 2025.

This sale is good on cruises that depart from the spring of 2025 through the spring of 2026 and includes the following:

Free balcony upgrades when purchasing an ocean view cabin

Kids cruise free as 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin

Cruise deposits reduced to 50%

Up to $400 in onboard credit to spend on the ship

Good on cruises that are six days and longer

Cruise fares starting at $129 per day

Guest who book a “Have It All” cruise fare will also receive free beverage packages, shore excursions, specialty dining and WiFi.

Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s president, gave the following statement:

“The ‘Start Your Journey’ wave offer is one of our biggest promotions of the year packed with our most valuable amenities and perks.

“With eligible cruises to nearly all our global destinations, it’s the perfect time for new guests to experience the best service at sea while giving loyal guests their favorite extras and great savings.

“Whether it’s taking advantage of the free or reduced kids cruise fares or getting a balcony upgrade on a dream Alaska cruise, now is the time to book a future Holland America Line vacation and experience the art of leisurely travel.”

For complete terms and service of this new sale from Holland America Line, contact your preferred travel agent or visit HollandAmerica.com.