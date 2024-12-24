Cruise NewsHolland America Line Offering Combo of 4 Deals on Cruises

Holland America Line Offering Combo of 4 Deals on Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsHolland America Line

Holland America Line, one of nine cruise lines from Carnival Corporation, has launched a new sale on cruises that offers a combination of four deals.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Holland America Line’s “Start Your Journey” kicked off a few days ago and runs through February 28, 2025.

This sale is good on cruises that depart from the spring of 2025 through the spring of 2026 and includes the following:

  • Free balcony upgrades when purchasing an ocean view cabin
  • Kids cruise free as 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin
  • Cruise deposits reduced to 50%
  • Up to $400 in onboard credit to spend on the ship
  • Good on cruises that are six days and longer
  • Cruise fares starting at $129 per day

Guest who book a “Have It All” cruise fare will also receive free beverage packages, shore excursions, specialty dining and WiFi.

Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s president, gave the following statement:

“The ‘Start Your Journey’ wave offer is one of our biggest promotions of the year packed with our most valuable amenities and perks.

“With eligible cruises to nearly all our global destinations, it’s the perfect time for new guests to experience the best service at sea while giving loyal guests their favorite extras and great savings.

“Whether it’s taking advantage of the free or reduced kids cruise fares or getting a balcony upgrade on a dream Alaska cruise, now is the time to book a future Holland America Line vacation and experience the art of leisurely travel.”

For complete terms and service of this new sale from Holland America Line, contact your preferred travel agent or visit HollandAmerica.com.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsHolland America Line Offering Combo of 4 Deals on Cruises
Previous article
121-Day Cruise That Will Visit 25 Countries Opens for Bookings

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved