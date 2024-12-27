Cruise Line Sees Unprecedented Demand for Their New Ship

A cruise line has received so much unprecedented demand for cruises on their new ship, that they opened more future sailings for bookings.

Windstar Cruises is launching a new class of cruise ships in 2025 with Star Seeker. The new ship will debut in December 2025 and offer cruises to the Caribbean in early 2026.

Due to unprecedented demand for cruises on Star Seeker, Windstar Cruises has opened sailings in the spring of 2027 for bookings earlier than planned.

The ship’s first season in Japan nearly sold out in just a few months after the sailings opened for bookings.

Now, the ship will stay in Japan for 2027 on 10-night Grand Japan itineraries that sail from Tokyo to Kyoto. The cruises will also make a port stop in Busan, South Korea.

Grand Japan highlights include:

Scenic cruising the Inland Sea

Sailing around the abandoned island of Hashim

Visiting the Peace Memorial Parks of Nagasaki and Hiroshima

Calls on smaller ports like Takamatsu (famous for its gardens and Udon) and Karatsu, including its incredible castle

Land extensions will also be available that include inland tours to Kyoto and the potential to see Japan’s famed cherry blossoms in the spring.

The will ship head to Japan in September 2026 after a season in Alaska.

Windstar Cruises’ Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava, gave the following statement:

“Just months after announcing our 2026 plans in Japan, we’re nearly sold out. The combination of our return to Asia for the first time since 2023, along with the anticipation of a new ship and the fact that Japan is now one of the world’s most visited countries, has created an excitement for this region that we have not seen before.”

The cruise line is offering an early booking offer that includes complimentary upgrades to all-inclusive fares. It includes:

WiFi

Gratuities

Unlimited drinks

$200 in on board credit per cabin

This offer from Windstar Cruises will run through February 28, 2025.