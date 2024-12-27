Cruise NewsWhen Royal Caribbean Will Announce New Cruises in 2025

When Royal Caribbean Will Announce New Cruises in 2025

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean

2025 is just around the corner and Royal Caribbean, the world largest cruise line, will release the rest of their opening deployment schedule during the first three months of the year.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Royal Caribbean named best cruise line

Royal Caribbean divided up their opening deployment schedule for their ships in 2026-2027 into eight segments. Three of them were announced this year with the remaining eight coming out in 2025.

The remaining five deployment announcements are for cruises to the Caribbean, Europe, the West Coast, Australia and China

Here are the dates for when these new cruises will be announced:

  • Week of January 27, 2025: Europe 2.0
  • Week of February 17, 2025: Short Caribbean and West Coast
  • Week of February 24, 2025: Seasonal Caribbean
  • Week of March 31, 2025: Australia
  • TBD: China and Singapore

During these weeks, Royal Caribbean will announce cruise ships, itineraries and homeports for each specific region. They will also open the cruises for bookings that week.

Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas
Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas in Singapore

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 28 cruise ships in service. The seven largest cruise ships in the world are in their fleet.

A 29th ship, Star of the Seas, will enter service in 2025. They also have two more Icon class ships and another Oasis class ship either under construction or on order.

Royal Caribbean is also developing a new class of ships called the Discovery class.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsWhen Royal Caribbean Will Announce New Cruises in 2025
Previous article
Cruise Line Sees Unprecedented Demand for Their New Ship
Next article
Unique and Strange Cruise Ships That Were Never Built

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2024, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved