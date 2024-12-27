When Royal Caribbean Will Announce New Cruises in 2025

2025 is just around the corner and Royal Caribbean, the world largest cruise line, will release the rest of their opening deployment schedule during the first three months of the year.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Royal Caribbean divided up their opening deployment schedule for their ships in 2026-2027 into eight segments. Three of them were announced this year with the remaining eight coming out in 2025.

The remaining five deployment announcements are for cruises to the Caribbean, Europe, the West Coast, Australia and China

Here are the dates for when these new cruises will be announced:

Week of January 27, 2025: Europe 2.0

Week of February 17, 2025: Short Caribbean and West Coast

Week of February 24, 2025: Seasonal Caribbean

Week of March 31, 2025: Australia

TBD: China and Singapore

During these weeks, Royal Caribbean will announce cruise ships, itineraries and homeports for each specific region. They will also open the cruises for bookings that week.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with 28 cruise ships in service. The seven largest cruise ships in the world are in their fleet.

A 29th ship, Star of the Seas, will enter service in 2025. They also have two more Icon class ships and another Oasis class ship either under construction or on order.

Royal Caribbean is also developing a new class of ships called the Discovery class.