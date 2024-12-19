Carnival’s Fun Italian Style Cruise Ship Arrives at New Homeport

After a year and a half of offering Italian style cruises out of New York, Carnival Venezia has been repositioned to Port Canaveral, Florida.

The 4,208-passenger ship arrived on Wednesday and will be offering seasonal sailings out of the Florida cruise port through May 2025.

Carnival Venezia’s arrival makes it the fifth Carnival Cruise Line ship to currently homeport in Port Canaveral. The other four ships include Carnival Vista, Carnival Glory, Carnival Freedom, and Mardi Gras.

The cruise line is the first to offer five ships at one time out of the port.

Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray welcomed the ship to the Space Coast port, emphasizing the port’s long partnership with Carnival.

“Our new fiscal year is taking off in grand style with the arrival of Carnival Venezia, which represents the 16th cruise ship to home port at Port Canaveral – the most in our history. We’ve have had a long and successful partnership with Carnival Cruise Line for nearly 35 years. We’re very proud of our collective growth and thrilled to play a role in their continuing success with Carnival Venezia added to our incredible lineup of homeported ships,” Murray stated.

Dubbed as a “Carnival Fun Italian Style” cruise ship, Venezia is Venice-themed and originally debuted with sister brand Costa Cruises.

In June 2022, Carnival announced that both Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze would be transferred to the cruise line’s fleet. Both vessels are now Vista-class cruise ships and are the largest in the class with about 135,000 of gross tons in volume.

Carnival Venezia is currently on 4-day sailing to the Bahamas for its first voyage out of Port Canaveral. From now until May 2025, Venezia will be sailing 7-day and 14-day cruises to the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean.

On May 11, 2025, the ship will reposition back to New York on an 11-day one-way sailing.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, commented on the arrival of Carnival Venezia:

“Our Venice-themed ship adds another truly dynamic offering, with a fresh Italian twist on our signature Carnival fun plus the same friendly service our guests love and further enriches the variety of convenient options available to our loyal guests cruising from Orlando.”

Duffy also noted, “Our guests who sailed with Carnival Venezia from New York love the ship and its new experiences, and we know that she will add even more value to the Carnival offering in her new winter home at Port Canaveral.“