Viking Adds 10 New Itineraries for Their Ocean Ships

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Viking, rated the #1 ocean cruise line, has added 10 new itineraries in 2026 and 2027 that range from eight to 22 days in length.

Viking Sky on Norwegian cruise

With these new itineraries, Viking now offers more than 100 different cruises on their ocean ships.

Viking will also visit 12 new ports in 2026 and 2027.  The are: 

  • Fowey, England
  • Bordeaux, France
  • Limerick (Foynes), Ireland
  • Riga, Latvia
  • Klaipeda, Lithuania
  • Londonderry, Northern Ireland
  • Haugesund, Norway
  • Palma de Mallorca and Bilbao, Spain
  • Fort William and Tobermory, Scotland
  • Karlskrona, Sweden
Viking sky cruise ship drone
Viking ocean ships have consistently been ranked #1 for ocean cruises over the past several years.

The new cruises that were just announced by Viking setting sail in 2026 and 2027 are as follows. The first three will be offered in 2026 and 2027 while the last seven will be available in 2027.

  • Amalfi Coast, Africa & Iberia: (8 days; between Rome – Barcelona)
  • Spain & Portugal Discovery: (8 days; between Lisbon – Barcelona)
  • Iberia, France & England Explorer: (12 days; between Lisbon – London)
  • Scandinavia Discovery: (8 days; between Oslo – Stockholm)
  • Baltic Discovery: (8 days; between Stockholm – Copenhagen)
  • Nordic Wonders: (8 days; between Oslo – Bergen)
  • British Isles & Ireland: (15 days; between London – Belfast)
  • Scandinavia & Baltic Capitals: (15 days; between Oslo – Copenhagen)
  • Scenic Scandinavia & Baltic Jewels: (15 days; between Bergen – Stockholm)
  • Icons of the Viking Age: (22 days; between Bergen– Copenhagen)

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement about these new cruises:

“As our award-winning fleet of small ocean ships continues to grow, we are pleased to introduce new voyages that have been thoughtfully planned for curious travelers.

“Every Viking itinerary is focused on the destination, and our state-of-the-art ships, with no children and no casinos, allow guests to explore the world in elegant Viking comfort.”

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
