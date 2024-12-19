Viking Adds 10 New Itineraries for Their Ocean Ships

Viking, rated the #1 ocean cruise line, has added 10 new itineraries in 2026 and 2027 that range from eight to 22 days in length.

With these new itineraries, Viking now offers more than 100 different cruises on their ocean ships.

Viking will also visit 12 new ports in 2026 and 2027. The are:

Fowey, England

Bordeaux, France

Limerick (Foynes), Ireland

Riga, Latvia

Klaipeda, Lithuania

Londonderry, Northern Ireland

Haugesund, Norway

Palma de Mallorca and Bilbao, Spain

Fort William and Tobermory, Scotland

Karlskrona, Sweden

The new cruises that were just announced by Viking setting sail in 2026 and 2027 are as follows. The first three will be offered in 2026 and 2027 while the last seven will be available in 2027.

Amalfi Coast, Africa & Iberia: (8 days; between Rome – Barcelona)

Spain & Portugal Discovery: (8 days; between Lisbon – Barcelona)

Iberia, France & England Explorer: (12 days; between Lisbon – London)

Scandinavia Discovery: (8 days; between Oslo – Stockholm)

Baltic Discovery: (8 days; between Stockholm – Copenhagen)

Nordic Wonders: (8 days; between Oslo – Bergen)

British Isles & Ireland: (15 days; between London – Belfast)

Scandinavia & Baltic Capitals: (15 days; between Oslo – Copenhagen)

Scenic Scandinavia & Baltic Jewels: (15 days; between Bergen – Stockholm)

Icons of the Viking Age: (22 days; between Bergen– Copenhagen)

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement about these new cruises:

“As our award-winning fleet of small ocean ships continues to grow, we are pleased to introduce new voyages that have been thoughtfully planned for curious travelers.

“Every Viking itinerary is focused on the destination, and our state-of-the-art ships, with no children and no casinos, allow guests to explore the world in elegant Viking comfort.”