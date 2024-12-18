Cruise Line Adding Daily Limit to Drink Packages in 2025

A cruise line is making changes to their unlimited drink packages that will go into effect for cruises that depart on or after April 1, 2025.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

MSC Cruises sent out an email today to travel agents informing them of these new changes. The biggest change is that the Premium Extra Package will begin to be limited to 15 alcoholic drinks a day, per person.

However, you can still drink after you reach the daily limit, but you will have to pay full price for each drink.

For cruises that depart on or after April 1, 2025, MSC Cruises will offer the following three drink packages.

Premium Extra Package

This package will allow for 15 alcoholic drinks that are priced up to $16 each. For bottled wines and champagne, it will discount them by 25%.

This package also includes unlimited bottled water, sodas, energy drinks, coffee, hot chocolate, and tea.

Alcohol-Free Package

This package allows for unlimited alcohol-free cocktails, sodas, energy drinks, flavored water, fruit juices, coffee and ice cream.

Minors Package

This package for younger cruisers includes alcohol-free cocktails, sodas, energy drinks, flavored water, fruit juices, coffee, and ice cream.

The new 15-drink limit for the Premium Extra Package only applies to beverages ordered outside of the Yacht Club or Yacht Club areas.

This change will apply to all cruises sailing in the Caribbean, North America, and Pacific Ocean areas.

Guests who purchased beverage packages prior to December 18, 2024, will not be impacted by this change.