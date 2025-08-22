Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas Christened at Port Canaveral

shore excursions
Royal Caribbean officially christened and named their newest and largest cruise ship, Star of the Seas, this week at Port Canaveral.

Royal Caribbean's Star of the Seas
Star of the Seas at Port Canaveral. Photo: Cruise Fever

Research astronaut and payload specialist Kellie Gerardi served as the ship’s godmother and gave a traditional blessing on the new ship.

“I name this ship Star of the Seas. May God bless her, and all who sail on her.”

Gerardi said the following about her role as godmother to Star of the Seas:

“I’m honored to celebrate Royal Caribbean’s new Star of the Seas in such a beautiful naming ceremony as godmother – a tradition that is close to my heart and a spirit that spans both sea and space.

“A vacation on Star is the perfect combination of two of my biggest passions in life, a spirit of exploration and quality time with family, and I can’t wait for this journey to begin.”

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, added:

“Star of the Seas represents the next bold step in our journey to reimagine vacations. It brings together the best of our innovation, signature experiences, and the most sought-after destinations into one unforgettable vacation. With Star, we’re not just launching a ship, we’re advancing our mission to create the world’s best vacations responsibly for guests of all ages.”

Star of the Seas is the second Icon class ship from Royal Caribbean, the largest class of cruise ships in the world. The vessel will homeport at Port Canaveral offering week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

All sailings will visit Royal Caribbean’s highly rated private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

