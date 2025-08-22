shore excursions
Cruise NewsViking Takes Delivery of New Cruise Ship, Has 37 More on the...

Viking Takes Delivery of New Cruise Ship, Has 37 More on the Way

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsViking Cruises

Viking took delivery of their newest cruise ship this week as the cruise line continues to grow at a rapid pace.

viking nile river
Viking Anun is a sister ship to Viking Hathor and one of Viking’s custom built river ships for the Nile River. Photo: Cruise Fever

The delivery took place at the Massara Shipyard in Cairo, Egypt for Viking Anun. Viking Anun joins a fleet of four other identical ships in Egypt that offer cruises on the Nile River.

With 41 cabins that accommodate up to 82 guests, the ships are featured on Viking insanely popular 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

By 2027, Viking is scheduled to have a total of 12 river ships sailing on the Nile River.

Viking Ra Nile River Egypt
In addition to the five identical ships Viking has on the Nile, slightly smaller Viking Ra and Viking Antares also offer cruises in Egypt. Photo: Cruise Fever

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement about this new ship joining the fleet:

“As we continue to expand our award-winning fleet around the world, we are delighted to welcome the Viking Amun. These identical sister ships are the most elegant vessels on the Nile, and we are now pleased to offer even more opportunities for curious travelers to explore Egypt in Viking comfort.”

What’s next for Viking now that Viking Anun has joined the fleet?

Over the next six years, the cruise line expects to add another 37 new cruise ships by 2031. They are:

  • 10 new ocean ships
  • 27 new river ships

This will give Viking a total of 135 river, ocean and expedition ships in their fleet. They will have 112 river ships, 21 ocean ships and two expedition in their fleet, the most of any cruise line.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsViking Takes Delivery of New Cruise Ship, Has 37 More on the...
Previous article
Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas Christened at Port Canaveral

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved