Viking Takes Delivery of New Cruise Ship, Has 37 More on the Way

Viking took delivery of their newest cruise ship this week as the cruise line continues to grow at a rapid pace.

The delivery took place at the Massara Shipyard in Cairo, Egypt for Viking Anun. Viking Anun joins a fleet of four other identical ships in Egypt that offer cruises on the Nile River.

With 41 cabins that accommodate up to 82 guests, the ships are featured on Viking insanely popular 12-day Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

By 2027, Viking is scheduled to have a total of 12 river ships sailing on the Nile River.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, gave the following statement about this new ship joining the fleet:

“As we continue to expand our award-winning fleet around the world, we are delighted to welcome the Viking Amun. These identical sister ships are the most elegant vessels on the Nile, and we are now pleased to offer even more opportunities for curious travelers to explore Egypt in Viking comfort.”

What’s next for Viking now that Viking Anun has joined the fleet?

Over the next six years, the cruise line expects to add another 37 new cruise ships by 2031. They are:

10 new ocean ships

27 new river ships

This will give Viking a total of 135 river, ocean and expedition ships in their fleet. They will have 112 river ships, 21 ocean ships and two expedition in their fleet, the most of any cruise line.