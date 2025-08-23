Why I Don’t Stress About Cruising During Hurricane Season

The debate about cruising during hurricane season comes up every—well, hurricane season. For some travelers, especially first-time cruisers, the idea of a hurricane interrupting their plans can be very stressful.

While I completely understand why it would add stress to the planning process, for me, a major storm is not just something I don’t worry about; it’s something I tend to embrace.

Just recently, Hurricane Erin caused dozens of cruise ships to alter their routes or change their schedules, affecting at least nine different cruise lines.

But as an avid cruiser, I can tell you, my favorite time to sail is during hurricane season. While others are stressing about storms and potential cancellations, I’m booking my trips, knowing that I’m likely to get a great deal and have a great time.

A recent Reddit thread titled “Hurricane Stress” perfectly captured the anxiety many people feel. A user was panicking about a last-minute trip, worried about a hurricane and the lack of travel insurance.

But the responses, from fellow cruisers and seasoned travelers, were overwhelmingly reassuring. They echoed the same sentiments I hold true: cruise lines are experts at navigating storms, and an itinerary change is a small price to pay for an incredible vacation.

Here’s why I’ve learned to “go with the flow” and embrace cruising during hurricane season:

1. Cruise Ships Can Avoid Storms

The most important thing to remember is that cruise ships are not going to sail directly into a hurricane. Obvious, I know, but it has to be stated.

Each cruise line has their own weather experts that track these storms and give up dates on the most recent information. In most cases, the ship can simply go around the hurricane or sail in a different direction.

Try that with a land resort or even an Airbnb rental. If a major storm is going to be hitting that area, the only option you have is to cancel or wish you booked a watertight bunker.

But with cruising, they will reroute the ship, change the order of port visits, or even substitute an entirely new destination to keep passengers and the vessel safe.

One commenter noted on Reddit, “You’re safer on a ship than on land where a storm may visit.”

2. Itinerary Changes Are Part of the Adventure

While a missed port might be a bummer, it’s not the end of the world. Yes, it’s disappointing you might not get to experience that same amazing excursion you planned for months, but there’s a certain element of adventure in a “surprise destination”.

In fact, there are even cruises that offer mystery ports where the exact destinations are not revealed until you’ve almost arrived on the ship. You can read about how Windstar offers those sailings here.

In the Reddit thread, a one user shared their experience of a recent cruise where they lost a day in Bermuda due to a hurricane but gained an extra sea day and a different port. They still had an “amazing time.”

This “roll with the punches” mentality is key. The cruise line’s priority is to ensure you have a safe and enjoyable vacation. This often means more sea days, which are perfect for relaxing by the pool, trying out a new restaurant, or catching a show you might have missed.

3. Cancellations Mean Full Refunds

If the storm is so severe that the cruise line has to cancel the sailing, you’ll get a full refund. This is a crucial point that some don’t realize. Even without trip insurance (which you should always have anyway by the way), you will at least get your money back to plan another vacation if the weather situation is so bad that the ship cannot sail at all.

Of course, the key is to remember that this applies only if the cruise line cancels the trip. If you choose to cancel on your own, you’re out of luck unless you have a “cancel for any reason” policy.

4. Lower Prices Allow for More Cruises

We’ve written before on the cheapest times of the year to take a cruise, and it remains true that hurricane season is one of the best times to sail from a financial perspective.

For me, the price difference can be huge, often 30% or more compared to peak summer or holiday sailings. This isn’t just about saving money on one trip; it’s about being able to take more trips. When a one-week Caribbean cruise that would normally cost $1,500 drops to around $1,000 or less, I can afford to book more cruises.

The potential for a minor itinerary change is a small price to pay when you consider the savings. After all, those savings can be applied to a more luxurious stateroom or an extra perk I normally wouldn’t get.

5. The Importance of Travel Insurance

This is a point I can’t stress enough, and it’s something some have to learn the hard way. While the cruise line will keep you safe on the ship, they are not responsible for your pre- and post-cruise plans. If a hurricane causes flight delays or cancelations, you could be stuck with the fallout.

Cruise travel insurance is a small price to pay for that added layer of protection. It can cover everything from flight cancellations to lost luggage, making sure your trip isn’t derailed by those pesky unexpected details that can creep up at the worst times.

In the end, my approach to cruising during hurricane season is simple: I book with the knowledge that the ship will do its best to avoid any potential storms and the itinerary is subject to change.

I make sure I have travel insurance for my own peace of mind, and I remind myself that the true purpose of a vacation is to relax and enjoy the moment, no matter where the waves take me. As one comment online wisely advised, “Don’t stress. Just enjoy.”