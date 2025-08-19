At Least 18 Cruise Ships Impacted by Hurricane Erin

Several cruise ships have had to alter their itineraries due to Hurricane Erin, as the Category 3 storm continues churn in the Atlantic towards the Eastern coast of the U.S.

Nine major cruise lines have been adjusting their routes to steer clear of the storm’s path, which has impacted destinations including Bermuda, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here is a look at the ships and their new itineraries as of Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Keep in mind that this information is still fluid and more changes may be on the way.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Treasure: The August 16 sailing on Disney Treasure was originally an Eastern Caribbean cruise with calls in Tortola and St. Thomas. To avoid the storm, the ship has rerouted to the Western Caribbean, with new port calls in Cozumel, George Town, and Falmouth. The ship’s scheduled stop at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, is still expected to proceed as planned.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Sunshine: Carnival Sunshine has canceled its scheduled Bermuda calls on August 20 and 21. Instead, the ship will be heading to Celebration Key, Carnival’s new private destination in the Bahamas, and Nassau before returning to Norfolk as scheduled.

Carnival Vista: Carnival Vista visited Nassau, The Bahamas, on August 19 instead of Half Moon Cay.

Mardi Gras: Mardi Gras pushed its visit to Grand Turk from August 18 to August 19.

Carnival Elation: Sailing from Jacksonville, Carnival Elation will not visit Half Moon Cay on August 20 as planned due to higher waves making tender boat operations unsafe. Instead, the ship will visit Freeport. It is expected to proceed with its scheduled call at Celebration Key on Thursday, August 21.

: Sailing from Jacksonville, Carnival Elation will not visit Half Moon Cay on August 20 as planned due to higher waves making tender boat operations unsafe. Instead, the ship will visit Freeport. It is expected to proceed with its scheduled call at Celebration Key on Thursday, August 21. Carnival Venezia: Carnival Venezia, which departed from New York on August 19, has canceled its planned calls to St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico. Instead, the ship will visit Celebration Key on Saturday, August 23. The visit to Grand Turk on Monday, August 25, remains unchanged.

Royal Caribbean

Vision of the Seas: Vision of the Seas has canceled its overnight visit to Bermuda. The ship is instead visiting Port Canaveral, Florida, and will also call at Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Freedom of the Seas: Freedom of the Seas is skipping its August 17 call in Nassau and returning to Miami a day early on August 18.

Liberty of the Seas: Liberty of the Seas, which departed from Port Liberty, has canceled its visit to King's Wharf in Bermuda and has been rerouted north for an overnight call in Halifax, Canada.

Utopia of the Seas: Utopia of the Seas skipped its August 19 call to Nassau to spend a day at sea.

: Utopia of the Seas skipped its August 19 call to Nassau to spend a day at sea. Harmony of the Seas: Harmony of the Seas replaced its call in Perfect Day at CocoCay for a day at sea.

MSC Cruises

MSC World America: The newly launched MSC World America has replaced its planned port calls to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and San Juan, Puerto Rico, with calls to Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico. The ship’s visit to Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island, is still scheduled.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Aqua: Norwegian Aqua was scheduled for a seven-night cruise to Bermuda. To avoid Hurricane Erin, the ship is now sailing north to Canada, with a planned visit to Saint John.

Norwegian Jewel: Norwegian Jewel also had its itinerary adjusted, departing from its overnight call in King's Wharf, Bermuda, a day early to avoid the worst of the storm.

Holland America Line

Zuiderdam: On its transatlantic voyage from Rotterdam to Boston starting August 5, 2025, Zuiderdam canceled its planned stop in St. John’s, Newfoundland, due to Hurricane Erin. The ship will instead make an overnight call in Halifax, Canada, before continuing to Boston as scheduled

Princess Cruises

Enchanted Princess: Enchanted Princess changed its current itinerary and has swapped port stops in Dominica and St. Maarten for visits to Martinique and St. Kitts.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Beyond: Celebrity Beyond skipped its planned call at Perfect Day at CocoCay on August 19 and spent the day at sea.

Virgin Voyages

Valiant Lady: Valiant Lady, sailing a Caribbean itinerary, replaced its planned stop in Puerto Plata with a visit to Cozumel, Mexico, to avoid Hurricane Erin’s impact. The ship continues its scheduled voyage, ensuring passenger safety

As Hurricane Erin continues its track, cruise lines are maintaining close communication with their fleet operations centers and local port authorities to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers.

This list will be updated and adjusted as new changes are announced.

