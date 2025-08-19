All-Inclusive Celebrity River Cruises Open for Priority Bookings in Two Weeks

Celebrity Cruises has announced that bookings for their new river cruise line will open for priority access reservations on September 3, 2025. The cruises will be all-inclusive with drinks and shore excursions included in cruise fares.

Celebrity River Cruises will begin sailing in 2027 with cruises taking place on both the Danube and Rhine Rivers.

Guests who place a $500 deposit will receive early access to book a 2027 cruise ahead of the general public. The bookings open at 9:00 am on September 3, 2025 and are fully refundable.

The following will be included in all cruise fares on Celebrity River Cruises:

WiFi

All meals

Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks

One shore excursion every day

Onboard experiences

Guests also have the option to add a pre- or post-cruise stay in Prague or Budapest when they open for bookings in 2026.

Celebrity River Cruises will be a natural extension of Celebrity’s premium offering that will bring its unique service-first approach to the river.

Guests will get the keys to sail through the heart of culturally and historically significant cities, experience locally inspired cuisine and unique shore experiences – The Celebrity Way.

The cruise ships will give guests a 360 degrees of breathtaking views with every moment designed to immerse guests in the beauty of the journey.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, gave the following statement about bookings opening for reservations for their river cruise line:

“We are excited to offer guests the chance to experience the first-ever Celebrity River Cruises vacations in 2027 with Priority Booking Access. Guests will enjoy the warm hospitality Celebrity is known for, on innovative ships, with land experiences unlike any other, as we set sail on Europe’s iconic Danube and Rhine rivers.”

To gain Priority Booking Access, you can head to https://www.celebritycruises.com/river or contact a Celebrity River Cruises expert at 1-833-474-8803. Other options are to visit Future Cruise onboard a Celebrity ship or by contacting your preferred travel professional.