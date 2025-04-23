Celebrity River Cruises, Everything We Know So Far

Earlier this year, Celebrity Cruises announced that they were starting a new river cruise line that will offer sailings in Europe.

This new premium river cruise line will begin sailing in 2027 with bookings opening in the summer of 2025.

The cruise line gave the following description of this new cruise venture:

“Celebrity River Cruises is our brand-new premium river cruise offering, designed to provide intimate and immersive journeys throughout the world. Experience personalized service, world-class amenities, and unique itineraries tailored for our guests.”

While Celebrity Cruises hasn’t released a ton of information about these new cruises, here is everything we know so far about Celebrity River Cruises.

Celebrity placed an initial order for 10 river ships with the first season taking place on the Danube River and with limited holiday sailings on the Rhine. The cruise line has not said how many of the 10 ships will debut in 2027.

The ships will mirror the quality and sophistication of the cruise line’s Edge class ships.

Those who want to secure priority bookings can place a refundable deposit of $500 per cabin. This will allow them to book before cruises open to the general public. There is a limited number of priority bookings spots available.

All cruise fares will include one complimentary shore excursion every day of the cruise. There will also be additional shore excursions that guests will be able to book.

Kids will be allowed to sail with Celebrity River Cruises as long as they are at least four years old on the first day of the cruise. All guests ages four through 18 will need to be in the same cabin at their parent.

Guest who are over 19 can book their own cabin.

Celebrity has yet to give any indication on prices for their river cruises.

The river cruises will offer a similar level of booking flexibility as their ocean cruises.

Cruise Fever will have all information on Celebrity River Cruises when it is announced by the cruise line.