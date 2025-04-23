NCL Cruisers Sound Off on “Unrelenting Calls” from Cruise Line, Give Tip to Avoid Them

Everyone loves a good cruise deal, but sometimes you want to do some research yourself before you get locked into a phone call with a salesperson.

A recent social media post highlighted some frustrating sales tactics as Norwegian Cruise Line fans discussed getting more calls and emails than they cared for from their “Personal Cruise Consultants”.

I’ve received many of these calls myself, and while I love sailing with Norwegian and appreciate a salesperson doing their job, this cruise line can be a bit more proactive than others when it comes to marketing.

A recent Reddit thread on r/NCL has become a venting space for cruisers sharing their experiences with the cruise line’s marketing tactics.

One user, Medic5780, kicked off the discussion with a frustrated post titled, “What’s with the unrelenting calls and emails from the ‘Personal Cruise Consultant?‘”

They mentioned how the constant contact, even before booking, was a major turn-off, especially compared to their experiences with other cruise lines. “Three or four phone calls a day, every day” they claimed, pointing out the unusual intensity of NCL’s approach.

Many commenters chimed in with similar stories, confirming this isn’t an isolated incident.

“The second they track you’re looking at ‘your next cruise’ they will call and call,” warned user one user. Another user who loves cruising with NCL, admitted, “I agree the calls are annoying. I block their number so the calls go straight to vm but that don’t stop them from calling. It’s like they get a alert anytime you’re on the site.”

So, what’s the number one tip to avoid this flood of sales calls? According to multiple users, the key is simple: stay logged out of the NCL website when you’re just browsing.

And when you’re ready to book, log in and see how long it takes to be contacted.

One user shared this insight: “I have learned to remain logged out of their website when I’m shopping around. I only login if I plan to book.”

The original poster quickly realized this might be the cause of the marketing blitz, replying, “Ah. That must be what they’re seeing. I’ve been on there looking around almost every night for the last week or so. Thanks for the insight!”

Reddit users kept echoing this advice, with one saying, “100% only price shop logged OUT.” They estimated that NCL’s tracking of logged-in users triggers the contact from personal consultants.

But some users have found their personal cruise consultant quite helpful.

As one user pointed out, “I don’t mind the emails because I love to constantly see different deals and ideas for itineraries…” For those who find the emails a little too excessive, several users suggested unsubscribing directly from the emails or adjusting communication preferences in their NCL account.

One comment advised, “There are preferences you can turn off (or ask to be removed from).”

And if the calls are already happening? Well, straight-up asking them to stop or calling Norwegian Cruise Line’s main line to get on a do-not-call list sounds like it’s worked for others.

Bottom line? If you want to explore NCL cruises without the phone constantly buzzing, your best bet is to browse their site incognito, just logging in when you’re ready to make a move and book that sailing.

This simple action appears to be the most commonly recommended method for a more peaceful (and less intrusive) interaction with the cruise line.

You can let those calls go to voicemail if you want, but a simple note asking them to stop is the most straightforward way to solve this problem.