Carnival Cruise Ships That Offer Pickleball

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country and Carnival Cruise Line added their first dedicated pickleball court on one of their cruise ships a little over two years ago.

Since then, Carnival Cruise Line has added pickleball to 19 of their 29 cruise ships.

Here is a look at which Carnival ships offer pickleball by ship class.

Fantasy Class: Neither of the two Fantasy class ships offer pickleball.

Sunshine Class: There are three ships in this class but unfortunately, no pickleball on any of them.

Adventure Class: Both Adventure class ships, Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter, offer pickleball.

Spirit Class: Four of the five Spirit class ships have pickleball. They are Carnival Legend, Carnival Miracle, Carnival Pride and Carnival Spirit.

Conquest Class: Two out of the five Conquest class ships have pickleball, they are Carnival Freedom and Carnival Conquest.

Splendor Class: Carnival Splendor, the lone ship in this class, does not offer pickleball.

Dream Class: All three Dream class ships, Carnival Dream, Carnival Magic, and Carnival Breeze, offer pickleball.

Vista Class: Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, and Carnival Panorama all offer pickleball.

Venice Class: The two Venice class ships that were moved over from sister cruise Line Costa Cruises, Carnival Firenze and Carnival Venezia, both have pickleball.

Excel Class: The three largest ships in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet all have pickleball. They are Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee.