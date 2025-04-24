shore excursions
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Will Let You Upgrade Your Cabin for $1

Carnival Cruise Line Will Let You Upgrade Your Cabin for $1

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new cruise sale that runs through April 26, 2025 and it will allow you to upgrade your cabin at booking for just $1.

carnival cruise ship in Nassau

Carnival Cruise Line’s new Choose & Cruise deal has cruises up to 40% off and you can choose one extra perk.

In addition to the free perks, cruise deposits have been lowered to just $49 per person for all two- to nine-day Carnival cruises except sailings to Europe, Alaska and those on their newest Excel class ships.

The three choices that you can choose from for the extra perk are:

  • $1 cabin upgrades (Rate code PEM)
  • Up to $50 in onboard credit (Rate code OS5)
  • Save up to $125 when having three or more in a stateroom (Rate code O8S)
  • View Best Deals on Carnival

This offer applies to new bookings made by April 26, 2025 on cruises that depart through April 2027.

Early Saver fare is backed by a unique price protection. If the price of your cabin drops drops before you set sail, guaranteeing you the best possible price on your cruise.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com or contact your preferred travel professional.

Carnival is known as America’s Cruise Line since they offer cruises from more homeports in the U.S. than any other one else. They currently have more ships (29) in service than any other cruise line.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest news and deals: Sign Up

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Will Let You Upgrade Your Cabin for $1
Previous article
Celebrity River Cruises, Everything We Know So Far
Next article
Cruise Line’s Epic New Cruise Costs Up to $1.7 Million Per Cabin

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved