Carnival Cruise Line Will Let You Upgrade Your Cabin for $1

Carnival Cruise Line has launched a new cruise sale that runs through April 26, 2025 and it will allow you to upgrade your cabin at booking for just $1.

Carnival Cruise Line’s new Choose & Cruise deal has cruises up to 40% off and you can choose one extra perk.

In addition to the free perks, cruise deposits have been lowered to just $49 per person for all two- to nine-day Carnival cruises except sailings to Europe, Alaska and those on their newest Excel class ships.

The three choices that you can choose from for the extra perk are:

$1 cabin upgrades (Rate code PEM)

Up to $50 in onboard credit (Rate code OS5)

Save up to $125 when having three or more in a stateroom (Rate code O8S)

View Best Deals on Carnival

This offer applies to new bookings made by April 26, 2025 on cruises that depart through April 2027.

Early Saver fare is backed by a unique price protection. If the price of your cabin drops drops before you set sail, guaranteeing you the best possible price on your cruise.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Carnival Cruise Line, visit Carnival.com or contact your preferred travel professional.

Carnival is known as America’s Cruise Line since they offer cruises from more homeports in the U.S. than any other one else. They currently have more ships (29) in service than any other cruise line.