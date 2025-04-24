Cruise Line’s Epic New Cruise Costs Up to $1.7 Million Per Cabin

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, an ultra-luxury cruise line from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has announced an epic 133-day cruise in 2028 with cabins/suites costing up to $1.675 million.

Regent’s Legends of the Pacific cruise will set sail in 2028 on Seven Seas Splendor. The 133-day cruise will depart from Los Angeles on January 5, 2028.

The cruise will visit 74 ports in 18 countries and travel 31,714 nautical miles. The cruise will visit Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia, Singapore Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, China and Japan before journeying through Alaska, and ending in San Francisco, California.

The following ports will feature overnight visits:

Sydney

Singapore

Bangkok

Shanghai

Seoul

Prices start at $88,499 and go up to $837,899 per guest, based on double occupancy. The opulent Regent Suite is the most exclusive address at sea at 4,443 square feet.

Included in cruise fares are 409 shore excursions, unlimited valet laundry, door-to-door luggage service, all gratuities, drinks, WiFi, meals/specialty restaurants, and more.

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer for Regent Seven Seas Cruises, gave the following statement:

“It’s evident that luxury travelers are placing more value on their time than ever before, seeking out exhilarating and bucket list destinations on long, lingering voyages that discover contrasting cultures, compelling histories, and tantalizing cuisines.

“The release of our 2028 World Cruise and 2027-2028 Grand Voyages, reaffirms Regent’s promise of being Unrivaled at Sea with comprehensive bespoke amenities adding to the already industry-leading inclusions list as part of the voyage fare.

“Guests will explore the world in ultra luxury, with our crew providing Heartfelt Hospitality with the highest possible standards of service throughout spacious, lavishly designed restaurants, lounges, and suites.”

Seven Seas Splendor is a 55,498 gross ton luxury cruise ship that carries up to 746 guests.