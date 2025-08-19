shore excursions
Cruise NewsCruise Line Announces Golden Passport for Unlimited Lifetime Cruises

Cruise Line Announces Golden Passport for Unlimited Lifetime Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

A cruise line has announced a new Golden Passport that starts at just $99,999 and allows for unlimited lifetime cruises.

Golden passport
Golden Passport by Villa Vie Residences

Villa Vie Residences’ new Golden Passport introduces an age-tiered pricing model to help make the dream of living at sea more attainable.

Guests who hold a Golden Passport will sail continuous cruises around the globe. The sailings will last from three to three and a half years in length and visit more than 400 destinations in 140 countries. 

Many of the port visits will range from two- to three-days in length allowing guests to spend more time where the ship docks.

The cruise line visits 12 of the world’s 14 Wonders and explore all seven continents.

Golden Passport

Here is a look at what’s included in Villa Vie Residences’ Golden Passport:

  • Lifetime living at sea starting at $99,999–$299,999
  • Age-bracketed tiers designed to open the program to every generation
  • Transferable access across the Villa Vie Residences fleet
  • All-inclusive lifestyle covering dining, housekeeping, laundry, internet, entertainment, annual medical check-ups, plus wine or beer with meals
  • No hidden fees, port taxes and service charges included

Mike Petterson, Founder of Villa Vie Residences, gave the following statement:

“As people retire, one of their biggest fears is outliving their money. With the Golden Passport, that uncertainty disappears—one payment secures a lifetime of adventure.

“Our age-tiered pricing ensures that Endless Horizons is no longer just a dream for the few, but an attainable reality for many.”

cruise ship floating deck
Villa Vie Residences Floating Oasis

Kathy Villalba, CEO of Villa Vie Residences, added:

“Life moves quickly, and the regret most people share is that they didn’t travel the world when they had the chance. The Golden Passport makes that dream possible—and affordable—in a way the cruise and travel industries have never seen before.”

Villa Vie Residences is a cruise line with a ship that you can live on. You can buy, rent or lease a cabin on their ship as they offer different flexible, long-term options.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCruise Line Announces Golden Passport for Unlimited Lifetime Cruises
Previous article
At Least 18 Cruise Ships Impacted by Hurricane Erin
Next article
All-Inclusive Celebrity River Cruises Open for Priority Bookings in Two Weeks

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved