Cruise Line Announces Golden Passport for Unlimited Lifetime Cruises

A cruise line has announced a new Golden Passport that starts at just $99,999 and allows for unlimited lifetime cruises.

Villa Vie Residences’ new Golden Passport introduces an age-tiered pricing model to help make the dream of living at sea more attainable.

Guests who hold a Golden Passport will sail continuous cruises around the globe. The sailings will last from three to three and a half years in length and visit more than 400 destinations in 140 countries.

Many of the port visits will range from two- to three-days in length allowing guests to spend more time where the ship docks.

The cruise line visits 12 of the world’s 14 Wonders and explore all seven continents.

Golden Passport

Here is a look at what’s included in Villa Vie Residences’ Golden Passport:

Lifetime living at sea starting at $99,999–$299,999

Age-bracketed tiers designed to open the program to every generation

Transferable access across the Villa Vie Residences fleet

All-inclusive lifestyle covering dining, housekeeping, laundry, internet, entertainment, annual medical check-ups, plus wine or beer with meals

No hidden fees, port taxes and service charges included

Mike Petterson, Founder of Villa Vie Residences, gave the following statement:

“As people retire, one of their biggest fears is outliving their money. With the Golden Passport, that uncertainty disappears—one payment secures a lifetime of adventure.

“Our age-tiered pricing ensures that Endless Horizons is no longer just a dream for the few, but an attainable reality for many.”

Kathy Villalba, CEO of Villa Vie Residences, added:

“Life moves quickly, and the regret most people share is that they didn’t travel the world when they had the chance. The Golden Passport makes that dream possible—and affordable—in a way the cruise and travel industries have never seen before.”

Villa Vie Residences is a cruise line with a ship that you can live on. You can buy, rent or lease a cabin on their ship as they offer different flexible, long-term options.