Passport Problem Ruins Honeymoon Before It Starts: What Every Cruiser Needs to Know

After all the planning that goes into a once-in-a-lifetime trip, it can be the little things that derail all those hopes and dreams. I hope this can be a wakeup call for those who might not have looked at their passports in a while.

A honeymoon for one newlywed couple was ruined before it even began, all because of a passport issue. While the couple was not going on a cruise, it’s a good reminder for anyone planning to set sail in the future.

According to news reports, newlyweds Joe and Beccy Barnes had just gotten married and were ready for a romantic, all-inclusive getaway to a resort in Ayia Napa, Cyprus. They arrived at the airport with their bags packed and spirits high, only to be denied boarding for their flight.

The couple had booked a five-day, all-inclusive package with TUI, a massive global travel company. TUI operates its own airlines, hotels, and, most importantly for cruisers, at least 18 cruise ships across three brands.

TUI’s cruise brands, which include Marella Cruises in the UK, TUI Cruises in Germany (a joint venture with Royal Caribbean), and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises are well-known for their all-inclusive “fly-and-cruise” packages.

The Problem

After trying to check-in at East Midlands Airport in England, the couple was greeted with bad news. A TUI agent discovered what was described as a “very badly damaged” passport belonging to Joe.

The issue: a small 1cm rip on the upper right-hand corner of the photo page, along with what staff claimed was water damage and a taped-up cover.

Joe, a 35-year-old forklift driver couldn’t believe it. He had flown with a different airline, Jet2, on the same passport just three weeks prior with no issues.

“We got to the front check-in desk and the woman said you’ve got a slight rip in your passport page. I need to go talk to my manager,” Joe said. “She said ‘yeah there’s a rip in it‘”.

Despite explaining the situation and his recent wedding, Joe said that TUI wouldn’t budge, and in his words stated, “Do not let this man travel.”

“My wife was absolutely devastated”, Joe commented. “It was a horrible feeling. I wouldn’t want my worst enemy to go through this.”

The couple spent two hours at the airport before heading home, losing their entire £1,200 (about $1,600 U.S. dollars).

Reminder for Cruisers

This story should remind every future cruiser to make sure these documents are in order and in good condition, especially if there are plans to fly internationally. The same rules that TUI followed for this flight can apply just as much to your cruise.

Your Passport Is Checked Twice (or More): If you’re flying to your departure port, the airline will check your passport before you even get on the plane. Once you arrive, the cruise line will conduct its own inspection before allowing you to board the ship.

If you’re flying to your departure port, the airline will check your passport before you even get on the plane. Once you arrive, the cruise line will conduct its own inspection before allowing you to board the ship. Port Authorities Have the Final Say: On an international cruise, you’ll be visiting multiple countries. Immigration officials in each port of call can inspect your passport. A damaged document could lead to you being denied entry into a country.

On an international cruise, you’ll be visiting multiple countries. Immigration officials in each port of call can inspect your passport. A damaged document could lead to you being denied entry into a country. It’s Just Not Worth the Risk: What one agent sees a minor flaw, another can see as a major security issue. The cost of a replacement passport is cheap compared to the cost of a missed flight or cruise.

Joe and Beccy are now left to try and salvage what they can of their honeymoon. Joe’s warning to other travelers is a simple one:

“I would warn people to get their passport checked, even if there’s a slight mark on it.”

As far as some type of insurance covering the trip, Joe said, “It’s looking doubtful that insurance will cover it. It’s quite unlikely. We’re just going to try and book something later on.”