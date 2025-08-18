shore excursions
Cruise NewsOnce-In-A-Lifetime Cruise Will Sail From Sydney to London in 2027

Once-In-A-Lifetime Cruise Will Sail From Sydney to London in 2027

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News

Oceania Cruises has announced a once-in-a-lifetime cruise that will depart from Sydney, Australia in 2027 and end in London, England 129 days later.

oceania allura
Oceania Vista – Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises’ new Kangaroo Route will be an epic adventure that will visit 34 countries, four continents, and more than 80 ports.

The cruise will take place on Oceania Vista and depart from Sydney, Australia on February 26, 2027.

The cruise will feature overnight stays in the following ports:

  • Cairns
  • Shanghai
  • Tokyo
  • Singapore
  • Mumbai
  • Luxor
  • Bordeaux

The cruise starts off sailing along the coast of Australia before heading to Asia for two months.

After spending time in Asia, the cruise ship will visit the Middle East (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha) before a journey to mythical Egypt.

Oceania Vista
Oceania Vista visiting Santorini, Greece. Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

Once the ship is in the Mediterranean, it will visit ports in Greece, Croatia, Italy, France and Spain.

The epic voyage will conclude on in London after 129 days of exploring the world.

The cruise starts at $54,999 per person and includes the following amenities:

  • Choice of free drinks or a generous shore excursion credit
  • Unlimited WiFi
  • Shipboard gratuities
  • All gourmet dining
  • Exclusive shoreside events
  • Free visa package
  • Free luggage delivery
  • View Prices and Cruises on Oceania

The cruise line is also offering three additional itineraries that can extend to the trip up to 244 days or a shorter 127-day option.

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, said the following about this epic cruise:

“Our new Kangaroo Route, crafted from the epic 2027 Around the World cruise, is much more than a voyage – it’s a rare invitation to experience a vast part of the world with the comfort, warmth, sophistication and exceptional cuisine that Oceania Cruises is renowned for.

“We’re thrilled to offer this immersive new journey of exploration in 2027, aboard Oceania Vista, spanning four and a half remarkable months. Our guests crave enriching journeys, and this itinerary has been thoughtfully designed to effortlessly blend diverse continents, vibrant cultures and authentic cuisines into one utterly unforgettable experience.”

Oceania Vista is a 1,200 passenger that boasts two crew members for every three guests.

Oceania Cruises is one of the world’s leading destination and culinary focused cruise lines.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsOnce-In-A-Lifetime Cruise Will Sail From Sydney to London in 2027
Previous article
Carnival Cruise Line Changes Ship’s Itinerary Away from Hurricane Erin
Next article
Passport Problem Ruins Honeymoon Before It Starts: What Every Cruiser Needs to Know

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved