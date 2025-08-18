Once-In-A-Lifetime Cruise Will Sail From Sydney to London in 2027

Oceania Cruises has announced a once-in-a-lifetime cruise that will depart from Sydney, Australia in 2027 and end in London, England 129 days later.

Oceania Cruises’ new Kangaroo Route will be an epic adventure that will visit 34 countries, four continents, and more than 80 ports.

The cruise will take place on Oceania Vista and depart from Sydney, Australia on February 26, 2027.

The cruise will feature overnight stays in the following ports:

Cairns

Shanghai

Tokyo

Singapore

Mumbai

Luxor

Bordeaux

The cruise starts off sailing along the coast of Australia before heading to Asia for two months.

After spending time in Asia, the cruise ship will visit the Middle East (Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha) before a journey to mythical Egypt.

Once the ship is in the Mediterranean, it will visit ports in Greece, Croatia, Italy, France and Spain.

The epic voyage will conclude on in London after 129 days of exploring the world.

The cruise starts at $54,999 per person and includes the following amenities:

Choice of free drinks or a generous shore excursion credit

Unlimited WiFi

Shipboard gratuities

All gourmet dining

Exclusive shoreside events

Free visa package

Free luggage delivery

View Prices and Cruises on Oceania

The cruise line is also offering three additional itineraries that can extend to the trip up to 244 days or a shorter 127-day option.

Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, said the following about this epic cruise:

“Our new Kangaroo Route, crafted from the epic 2027 Around the World cruise, is much more than a voyage – it’s a rare invitation to experience a vast part of the world with the comfort, warmth, sophistication and exceptional cuisine that Oceania Cruises is renowned for.

“We’re thrilled to offer this immersive new journey of exploration in 2027, aboard Oceania Vista, spanning four and a half remarkable months. Our guests crave enriching journeys, and this itinerary has been thoughtfully designed to effortlessly blend diverse continents, vibrant cultures and authentic cuisines into one utterly unforgettable experience.”

Oceania Vista is a 1,200 passenger that boasts two crew members for every three guests.

Oceania Cruises is one of the world’s leading destination and culinary focused cruise lines.