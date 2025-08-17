Carnival Cruise Line Changes Ship’s Itinerary Away from Hurricane Erin

Carnival Cruise Line has adjusted tomorrow’s sailing on Carnival Sunshine due to Hurricane Erin.

Hurricane Erin is the first major hurricane of the 2025 season. The storm currently has maximum sustained winds of 150 mph and is a Category 4 hurricane.

Carnival Sunshine was scheduled to depart from Norfolk, Virginia tomorrow on a six-night cruise to Bermuda.

The ship will no longer visit Bermuda and will now sail to The Bahamas and stop at the cruise line’s new port, Celebration Key, and Nassau.

A spokesman for Carnival Cruise Line sent the following message to Cruise Fever about the changed itinerary for Carnival Sunshine:

“The team at our Fleet Operations Center in Miami is working with the captains on our ships to monitor Hurricane Erin.

“Due to the storm’s forecasted path, Carnival Sunshine has canceled its Bermuda calls on August 20 and 21. The ship will instead visit Celebration Key on August 19 and Nassau on August 20 before returning to Norfolk as scheduled on August 23.

“Safety is our priority, and we will continue to track the storm, factor in guidance from the National Hurricane Center, U.S. Coast Guard and local port authorities to provide timely updates. Guests on upcoming sailings are encouraged to opt in to text alerts during check-in and monitor their email for potential updates from Carnival.”

This is the first change for Carnival due to Hurricane Erin. Royal Caribbean also canceled a visit to Bermuda on one of their ships and will it now visit other ports.

For the latest on Hurricane Erin, visit the National Hurricane Center’s website.