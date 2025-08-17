shore excursions
Star of the Seas Departs Port Canaveral on Maiden Voyage

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship, Star of the Seas, departed on its maiden voyage today, a four-night cruise to The Bahamas from Port Canaveral.

Star of the Seas departs Port Canaveral on maiden voyage (Credit: Canaveral Port Authority)

A free “Party in the Park” was organized by the port to send off the world’s largest cruise ship in style.

The event was filled with family-friendly fun that included food trucks, a DJ, a bubble machine, themed giveaways and more.

“Star-Studded Sailabration” participants could also have their photo taken with a real-life DeLorean car inspired by Star of the Seas’ new “Back to the Future: The Musical,” and featured in the beloved 1985 film.

Escorted by Canaveral Fire Rescue’s Fireboat 2 and tugboats, Christine S from E.N. Bisso and the Patriot from Marine Towing of Port Canaveral, providing a traditional maritime water cannon salute, Star of the Seas was the new “starlet” in a parade of cruise ships departing Port Canaveral that afternoon, including Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas, Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras and Freedom, the Disney Treasure, and the Norwegian Aqua.

When the ship returns to Port Canaveral, it will be christened on August 20 during an invitation-only ceremony onboard the vessel.

After a handful of short preview cruises, Star of the Seas will begin sailing week-long cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises.
