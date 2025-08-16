Two Cruisers Drown at Carnival’s New Port in The Bahamas, Celebration Key

shore excursions
By Ben Souza
Two cruise passengers drowned yesterday at Carnival Cruise Line’s new port in The Bahamas, Celebration Key.

Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s brand new port in The Bahamas

Two Carnival cruise ships were at Celebration Key yesterday, Carnival Elation and Mardi Gras. One passenger from each ship passed away while visiting the port.

The first was a 79-year-old American man who drowned while snorkeling at Celebration Key.

Police said that the incident happened at approximately 1 pm yesterday and the matter remains under active investigation. At the time of press, no other information was available about his death.

The Beach at Celebration Key

In addition, a woman in her 70s also drowned at the new port yesterday. It is reported that a 74-year-old American woman drown in a swimming pool (lagoon as Carnival calls them) at the port.

Carnival Cruise Line sent the following statement to Cruise Fever about the tragedies:

“Our lifeguards and medical team responded to two separate water emergency incidents at Celebration Key on Friday — one in the lagoon and one at the beach. Sadly, both guests have passed away.

“One guest was sailing with family on Mardi Gras and one guest was sailing with family on Carnival Elation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the guests and their families and our Care Team is providing assistance.

Celebration Key opened last month as a private port for Carnival cruise ships to visit. The port is located on Grand Bahama Island and is around a 40 minute drive from Freeport.

One of the lagoons at Celebration Key

Cruise Fever will continue to monitor this sad news from Celebration Key and we will provide more information when it becomes available.

The team at Cruise Fever sends our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of these two cruisers.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
