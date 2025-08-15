CocoCay vs. Celebration Key, Which Private Cruise Port Is Better?

In the past month, I had the opportunity to visit both Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas, CocoCay, and Carnival Cruise Line’s new private port, Celebration Key.

I had visited CocoCay six times prior to this past cruise, and I was at Celebration Key the day it opened last month on July 19, 2025.

Which private port between the two largest cruise lines in the world is the best? Let’s look at the features that each one offers so you can make the decision for yourself based on your interests.

CocoCay is Royal Caribbean’s highest rated port among their guests. Celebration Key is a month old and will be expanding over the next few years.

Pool

This is one area where Celebration Key wins hands down. I always loved the large swimming pool at CocoCay with the swim-up bar. The one area of the pool that gradually gets deeper is great for little kids.

However, I was blown away by the enormous size of the pools, or lagoons as Carnival calls them, at Celebration Key. The two pools are separated by a walkway and each one is 6.3 acres in size.

If you want to spend most of your day in a pool, then Celebration Key is for you. They are a combined 16.5 times larger than the pool at CocoCay.

Beach Clubs

CocoCay has the Coco Beach Club and Celebration Key has the Pearl Cove Beach Club. Both have an entrance fee, an infinity pool, private beach and include upgraded food offerings. Pearl Cove does have some options that don’t include a premium lunch.

The food at Coco Beach Club is miles ahead of the Pearl Cove Beach Club. The infinity pools are similar, but Pearl Cove does have a swim-up bar.

CocoCay has over-the-water cabanas that you can rent for the day that nothing short of incredible.

I really love the entrance to the Coco Beach Club, it gives you the feeling that you are entering a secluded, private area away from everything else on the island.

Excursions

On CocoCay, your options are a beach day, pool day or waterpark day. If none of those interest you, then the only other option is to stay on the ship.

Since Celebration Key is located on Grand Bahama Island, you can take a normal cruise excursion away from the beach and pool. You can even take a taxi and do your own thing for the day.

Beach

The beach at Celebration Key is one long beach and is a basic ocean beach. Since it is open water for a good 50 miles away, you may not find the calmest of water.

CocoCay has a lot of different beach options all around the island. Since there are several islands all around CocoCay, the water is calmer and leads to a better beach day. They also built several coves where the water is normally very calm.

Pier

Both ports have a pier so you can just walk off the ship and be straight in paradise.

Waterpark

Right now, only CocoCay has a waterpark, but it’s not just any waterpark. It has the tallest waterslide in North America, a wave pool, and thrilling waterslides.

Carnival has talked about building a waterpark that will be a part of Phase 2 on Celebration Key. Of course, we will have all updates when Carnival says what exactly will be included in Phase 2.

Splashpad for Kids

While both ports have splashpad for kids, but the one on CocoCay is a lot bigger than the one on Celebration Key. However, the one on Celebration Key is located right next to the massive pool and in a much better location for families.

Food

Since Carnival Cruise Line does not own or operate the food stalls at Celebration Key, it is not an all you can eat situation like most cruise line private islands. You get one complimentary meal for lunch. However, they do have more variety than what you would find on other islands.

CocoCay offers unlimited food all around the island.

Which private island is better really all depends on what you’re looking to do that day. I personally loved both of the ports and look forward to go back to each of them soon.