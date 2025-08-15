shore excursions
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises Makes Good Changes to Spellbound by Magic Castle

Princess Cruises Makes Good Changes to Spellbound by Magic Castle

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises

Princess Cruises is making a few good changes to their magic experience that is on Sun Princess and their next new cruise ship, Star Princess.

Spellbound Bar on Sun Princess. Photo Credit: Cruise Fever

Spellbound by Magic Castle will be revamped on Star Princess with a captivating speakeasy experience as guest enjoy a night of illusion, sleight-of-hand, and unforgettable storytelling at sea.

The original experience on Sun Princess came with a $149 price tag and included a special dinner and unlimited cocktails. When Star Princess debuts, it will cost $45 per person and come with two signature cocktails. Dinner will also not be included prior to showtime.

These changes will also go into effect on Sun Princess starting October 4, 2025.

Guest will be able to purchase additional drinks after the two that come with the admission fee. However, they are not included in any drink packages.

Tickets for Spellbound can be purchased online before the cruise or once a guest boards the ship.

As part of its transformation, Spellbound on Star Princess will introduce an exclusive new cocktail menu featuring handcrafted drinks available only at the Cardini Bar.

The menu complements the venue’s magical atmosphere and includes innovative libations, each with their own surprise twist, like The Inner Circle (milk-washed Meili vodka with delicate notes of jasmine tea), and Cardini (a butter-washed rum Old Fashioned).

Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises Vice President Hotel Operations and Guest Experiences, said:

“Spellbound has quickly become one of the most talked-about experiences at sea, and we’re thrilled to take it to the next level aboard Star Princess.

“By bringing to life the spirit and setting of the original Magic Castle in Hollywood, our reimagined speakeasy will deliver a one-of-a-kind venue where every guest can feel like they’ve stepped into a world of true magic.”

One of the unique drinks offered in Spellbound on Sun Princess

Star Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. After a handful of cruises in the Mediterranean, the ship will head to Port Everglades and sail its first cruise from the port on November 7, 2025.

The ship features 30 dining and drink venues and over 1,500 balcony cabins.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsPrincess Cruises Makes Good Changes to Spellbound by Magic Castle
Previous article
Captain’s Decision: After Missing Embarkation Day, Cruiser Shares Process of Getting on Board
Next article
CocoCay vs. Celebration Key, Which Private Cruise Port Is Better?

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved