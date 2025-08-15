Princess Cruises Makes Good Changes to Spellbound by Magic Castle

Princess Cruises is making a few good changes to their magic experience that is on Sun Princess and their next new cruise ship, Star Princess.

Spellbound by Magic Castle will be revamped on Star Princess with a captivating speakeasy experience as guest enjoy a night of illusion, sleight-of-hand, and unforgettable storytelling at sea.

The original experience on Sun Princess came with a $149 price tag and included a special dinner and unlimited cocktails. When Star Princess debuts, it will cost $45 per person and come with two signature cocktails. Dinner will also not be included prior to showtime.

These changes will also go into effect on Sun Princess starting October 4, 2025.

Guest will be able to purchase additional drinks after the two that come with the admission fee. However, they are not included in any drink packages.

Tickets for Spellbound can be purchased online before the cruise or once a guest boards the ship.

As part of its transformation, Spellbound on Star Princess will introduce an exclusive new cocktail menu featuring handcrafted drinks available only at the Cardini Bar.

The menu complements the venue’s magical atmosphere and includes innovative libations, each with their own surprise twist, like The Inner Circle (milk-washed Meili vodka with delicate notes of jasmine tea), and Cardini (a butter-washed rum Old Fashioned).

Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises Vice President Hotel Operations and Guest Experiences, said:

“Spellbound has quickly become one of the most talked-about experiences at sea, and we’re thrilled to take it to the next level aboard Star Princess.

“By bringing to life the spirit and setting of the original Magic Castle in Hollywood, our reimagined speakeasy will deliver a one-of-a-kind venue where every guest can feel like they’ve stepped into a world of true magic.”

Star Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. After a handful of cruises in the Mediterranean, the ship will head to Port Everglades and sail its first cruise from the port on November 7, 2025.

The ship features 30 dining and drink venues and over 1,500 balcony cabins.