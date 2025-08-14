Royal Caribbean Changes Itinerary Due to Tropical Storm Erin

With Tropical Storm Erin expected to gain strength into a hurricane this weekend, Royal Caribbean has made the first cruise change due to the storm.

Tropical Storm Erin currently has maximum sustained wind of 50 mph. It is expected to become a hurricane on Friday when the wind tops 74 mph.

As the storm turns north, it is expected to bypass the Caribbean and The Bahamas and possibly threaten Bermuda.

You can see the latest projected path of the storm below (at the time of press).

Out of abundance of caution, Royal Caribbean has changed the itinerary for one of their cruise ships that was scheduled to visit Bermuda this weekend.

Vision of the Seas will depart today on a nine-night cruise from Baltimore. The ship was scheduled for a two-day stop in Bermuda but will now skip the island.

The port stop in Bermuda has been replaced with a visit to Port Canaveral, Florida. The ship will also visit Nassau and Royal Caribbean’s private island in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Both of these ports were on the original schedule and here is the new updated schedule for the cruise:

Thursday – Depart from Baltimore

Friday – Sea day

Saturday – Sea day

Sunday – Port Canaveral

Monday – Sea day

Tuesday – Nassau

Wednesday – CocoCay

Thursday – Sea day

Friday – Sea day

Saturday – Arrive back in Baltimore

Cruise lines have made very few changes to itineraries so far in 2025. Erin is the fifth named storm of the 2025 hurricane season and the first three tropical storms were very short lived.

It is rare that a cruise will get canceled due to a tropical storm or hurricane. Cruise lines due everything in their power to keep cruises sailing and their guests safe.

This may mean a changed itinerary like today’s departure on Vision of the Seas.

To read more about hurricane season and cruises, you can head to our What Happens if There is a Hurricane During My Cruise?

For the latest information on Tropical Storm Erin, you can visit the National Hurricane Center’s website.