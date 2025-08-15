shore excursions
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineFirst Block Laid on New Carnival Cruise Ship, Carnival Festivale

First Block Laid on New Carnival Cruise Ship, Carnival Festivale

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the keel laying for their next new cruise ship, Carnival Festivale.

Carnival Festivale keel laying

The keel laying ceremony marks the official start of construction on a new cruise ship as the blocks begin to be put together forming the vessel.

Brett Vitols, associate vice president of new builds for Carnival Cruise Line and Petu Kummala, associate vice president of interior design and architecture, along with members of Carnival’s new build team, were joined by the Meyer Werft team, including Georg Schauen, project manager for Carnival Festivale, to celebrate the construction milestone by placing commemorative coins under a 598-ton keel block.

The coins, inscribed with musical notes, signify good luck for the cruise ship.

Festivale coins

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said the following:

“Carnival Festivale isn’t just joining our fleet, she’ll be setting the tone for how to have fun at sea by blending vibrant designs and guest experiences that you can’t find anywhere else.

“Music is a universal language that connects people from around the world, and this ship will bring that to life in true Carnival fashion. We’re grateful to work with the skilled team once again at Meyer Werft to bring Carnival Festivale into our fleet.”

Carnival Festivale is currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Carnival Festivale will be the fourth Excel class ship from Carnival and the first in its class without a roller coaster.

Carnival recently announced their first WaterWorks Ultra waterpark will be on the top deck of the ship. It will have six waterslides and even be open on some nights of each cruise.

The ship will homeport at Port Canaveral starting in 2027 and offer a variety of cruise itineraries to the Caribbean and The Bahamas.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineFirst Block Laid on New Carnival Cruise Ship, Carnival Festivale
Previous article
Cruise Passenger Walks Off Pier Between Two Royal Caribbean Ships at CocoCay
Next article
Captain’s Decision: After Missing Embarkation Day, Cruiser Shares Process of Getting on Board

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved