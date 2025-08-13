shore excursions
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Festivale Will Have 6 Waterslides in WaterWorks Ultra

Carnival Festivale Will Have 6 Waterslides in WaterWorks Ultra

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that their next new ship, Carnival Festivale, will have a WaterWorks Ultra waterpark with six slides.

Carnival Festivale waterpark

Carnival Festivale will sail from Port Canaveral starting in May 2027. Today, Carnival Cruise Line announced the first new details on the ship.

Sunsation Point

Carnival Festivale will be the first Excel class ship without a roller coaster. Carnival is building their largest waterpark ever and the most family-friendly waterpark at sea.

Sunsation Point will span decks 16-18 and be anchored by Carnival WaterWorks Ultra. It will have six waterslides including two innovative family raft rides, SunSoaker and Turning Tides.

carnival festivale waterpark

Sunsation Point will offer something that won’t be found on any other Carnival ship. It will introduce the first nighttime WaterWorks operations. Activating the multi-deck zone with vibrant illumination and a live DJ, water park hours will be extended on special evenings for guests of all ages to enjoy more fun together at sea.

Deck 16 will have the Vista pool and a baby splash pad for toddlers in swim diapers. Carnival favorites like Big Chicken and Swirls ice cream will be located here in the hub of family-friendly activities.

Decks 17 and 18 take entertainment and adventure to the next level. Deck 17 is a place to rewind with nostalgic elements, including the Vault Retrocade, which combines retro charm with modern arcade games.

The Scenic Overlook will be a bar with breathtaking aft sunset views, TVs for sports, and outdoor games.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said the following about this new ship:

“Music is the universal language that brings families and friends together, and Carnival Festivale will amplify that unique connection. The experiences we’ll deliver will appeal to every generation. Everyone – no matter their age or interest – will find their rhythm on this ship.”

Studio 724

Studio 724 is a first-of-its-kind celebration of the creative music-making process. Through interactive experiences powered by technology, the vibrant zone reacts in real time to sound with synchronized lights and animations to capture the creative energy of mixing, recording, and listening to music, inviting guests to become part of the musical journey rather than simply observe it.

Studio 724

On Carnival Festivale, Alchemy Bar will offer an enhanced experience, with its own dedicated space adjacent to the atrium. It will also feature an expanded lounge with a stage for live music performances. 

alchemy bar

Carnival Festivale’s Piano Bar 88 will be right at home on Deck 6 as well.

At Mix Bar on Deck 7, guests can enjoy creatively named cocktails like the Synth and Hi-Fi, or craft their own unique drink by layering flavor “tracks” beneath a turntable-themed bar.

mix bar

The Festival

The Festival on Deck 8 captures the authentic social atmosphere and energy of outdoor music festivals in a cruise ship setting.

In this zone, guests will find Festival Grounds Coffee & Bar, which anchors the space with specialty coffee creations and festival-inspired cocktails. Dynamic lighting and music shift the venue from an energetic daytime vibe to a mellow nighttime ambiance.

Pizza Palooza will deliver fresh pizzas as Rhythm & Rolls Deli rounds out the casual dining options with gourmet sandwiches.

Carnival Festivale will feature 1,000 interconnecting rooms, nearly 70 percent more than on the first three Excel-class ships.

The cruise ship’s primary schedule will offer a variety of six- and eight-day Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruises.

Itineraries feature destinations such as Amber Cove; San Juan; St. Thomas; St. Maarten; as well as the award-winning RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

All Carnival Festivale sailings will offer a visit to Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest exclusive destination in The Bahamas.

Southern Caribbean sailings will also include the islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

More than 50 cruises on Carnival Festivale are now open for bookings.

Get the latest cruise news, tips, and deals sent straight to your inbox with our free newsletter: Sign Up Now

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries, taken over 80 cruises. He is one of USA TODAY's experts for their 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected].
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Festivale Will Have 6 Waterslides in WaterWorks Ultra
Previous article
Carnival Makes Sail & Sign Statements Available Online
Next article
First Impressions of Star of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s Newest Cruise Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

.

RELATED ARTICLES

Recent Popular Posts

CruiseFever logo

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2025, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved