Carnival Festivale Will Have 6 Waterslides in WaterWorks Ultra

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that their next new ship, Carnival Festivale, will have a WaterWorks Ultra waterpark with six slides.

Carnival Festivale will sail from Port Canaveral starting in May 2027. Today, Carnival Cruise Line announced the first new details on the ship.

Sunsation Point

Carnival Festivale will be the first Excel class ship without a roller coaster. Carnival is building their largest waterpark ever and the most family-friendly waterpark at sea.

Sunsation Point will span decks 16-18 and be anchored by Carnival WaterWorks Ultra. It will have six waterslides including two innovative family raft rides, SunSoaker and Turning Tides.

Sunsation Point will offer something that won’t be found on any other Carnival ship. It will introduce the first nighttime WaterWorks operations. Activating the multi-deck zone with vibrant illumination and a live DJ, water park hours will be extended on special evenings for guests of all ages to enjoy more fun together at sea.

Deck 16 will have the Vista pool and a baby splash pad for toddlers in swim diapers. Carnival favorites like Big Chicken and Swirls ice cream will be located here in the hub of family-friendly activities.

Decks 17 and 18 take entertainment and adventure to the next level. Deck 17 is a place to rewind with nostalgic elements, including the Vault Retrocade, which combines retro charm with modern arcade games.

The Scenic Overlook will be a bar with breathtaking aft sunset views, TVs for sports, and outdoor games.

Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said the following about this new ship:

“Music is the universal language that brings families and friends together, and Carnival Festivale will amplify that unique connection. The experiences we’ll deliver will appeal to every generation. Everyone – no matter their age or interest – will find their rhythm on this ship.”

Studio 724

Studio 724 is a first-of-its-kind celebration of the creative music-making process. Through interactive experiences powered by technology, the vibrant zone reacts in real time to sound with synchronized lights and animations to capture the creative energy of mixing, recording, and listening to music, inviting guests to become part of the musical journey rather than simply observe it.

On Carnival Festivale, Alchemy Bar will offer an enhanced experience, with its own dedicated space adjacent to the atrium. It will also feature an expanded lounge with a stage for live music performances.

Carnival Festivale’s Piano Bar 88 will be right at home on Deck 6 as well.

At Mix Bar on Deck 7, guests can enjoy creatively named cocktails like the Synth and Hi-Fi, or craft their own unique drink by layering flavor “tracks” beneath a turntable-themed bar.

The Festival

The Festival on Deck 8 captures the authentic social atmosphere and energy of outdoor music festivals in a cruise ship setting.

In this zone, guests will find Festival Grounds Coffee & Bar, which anchors the space with specialty coffee creations and festival-inspired cocktails. Dynamic lighting and music shift the venue from an energetic daytime vibe to a mellow nighttime ambiance.

Pizza Palooza will deliver fresh pizzas as Rhythm & Rolls Deli rounds out the casual dining options with gourmet sandwiches.

Carnival Festivale will feature 1,000 interconnecting rooms, nearly 70 percent more than on the first three Excel-class ships.

The cruise ship’s primary schedule will offer a variety of six- and eight-day Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruises.

Itineraries feature destinations such as Amber Cove; San Juan; St. Thomas; St. Maarten; as well as the award-winning RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

All Carnival Festivale sailings will offer a visit to Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s newest exclusive destination in The Bahamas.

Southern Caribbean sailings will also include the islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao.

More than 50 cruises on Carnival Festivale are now open for bookings.