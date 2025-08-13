Carnival Makes Sail & Sign Statements Available Online

Carnival Cruise Line has made it easier to view your Sail & Sign statement after your cruise is over.

Carnival has added Sail & Sign statements for all cruises over the past seven years to their website, Carnival.com. Past cruisers can now easily look up past statements (If they want to see how much they’ve spent) and here is how they can do it.

All you have to do is go to Carnival.com and log in to your VIFP account. Once you are logged in, click on “My Cruises”.

Under your cruise history, you will see every single Carnival cruise you have taken. Under the booking number, there will be a link that says “View Sail & Sign Statement”. Simply click on this link and you can view your statements.

The link will only appear for cruises taken over the last seven years.

The “responsible party” on the Sail & Sign account has access to the statements assigned to everyone on their account. Other individuals only have access to their own Sail & Sign accounts.

Sail & Sign Statements

I looked up my past cruises and that is one of my statements from a short cruise I took six years ago on Carnival Panorama.